Suara.com – Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin recently made netizens laugh when they explained the function of sarongs. How could it not be, Cak Imin bravely slipped his partner, Anies Baswedan, with a sarong.

This moment was shared directly by Anies on his X or Twitter account, @/aniesbaswedan. In the video, Anies and Cak Imin are both seen wearing white shirts, sarongs and caps.

“Three functions of sarongs according to Gus Imin. Number three will surprise you,” wrote the 2024 presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change, as quoted by Suara.com, Monday (23/10/2023).

Anies then asked Cak Imin about the function of the sarong. According to Cak Imin, there are 3 functions of sarongs. First, of course, for the gloves. The PKB chairman then explained that the students’ skills could be seen from the way they wore sarongs.

“What are you using the sarong for, Gus?” asked the former Governor of DKI Jakarta.

“Oh, it’s amazing that sarongs in our Islamic boarding school era, sarongs have at least 3 functions. The first is for sarongs,” explained Cak Imin while wearing a sarong.

“Usually a student’s skill is seen from his ability to wear a sarong. The better, neater and stronger it is (the sarong) because usually it has to be strong, so it doesn’t sag easily,” he continued.

Hearing that, Anies also wanted to make sure that the sarong Cak Imin was wearing was indeed strong. Sure enough, Cak Imin’s sarong did not sag at all when Anies pulled it tightly from below.

“That fast, Gus? Try it, try it. Great,” said Anies while pulling Cak Imin’s sarong.

“Wow, this is a pass, just as a santri, passed. This is the first function (of the sarong),” added Cak Imin.

Cak Imin then revealed the function of the two sarongs. According to him, sarongs can be used as blankets because the weather is cold. Apart from that, wearing a sarong can also prevent the user from being bitten by mosquitoes.

“The second function, in the past, was sleeping on the floor. The function of the sarong was as a blanket because it was cold. (Wearing a sarong) can prevent mosquitoes,” said Cak Imin, who was greeted with laughter from Anies.

Finally, Cak Imin revealed the surprising function of the sarong. He said that the sarong functioned to avoid other people. No kidding, Cak Imin bravely actually slipped Anies hard using a sarong.

“Well, the third (function of a sarong), a sarong’s function is to slip. This is an example. It’s a slip,” said Cak Imin while slashing the sarong at Anies’ leg.

Cak Imin’s action made Anies immediately jump. How could it not be, Cak Imin slipped Anies seriously and hard, so it certainly felt spicy.

The video has also received a lot of attention from netizens and has been watched 1.1 million times. Not a few netizens flooded the comments column with laughter and hilarious opinions.

“No. 3 is really surprised, wow. Increase content like this, sir, if you want to attract the votes of young people,” suggested the netizen.

“It’s really annoying,” said the netizen laughing.

“It’s really spicy,” added another.

“It’s really nice to see him, always happy,” hoped netizens.

“I’m slow again, bro, even though I’m not president yet,” said a netizen.

“It’s not dangerous, right?” asked another.

“It actually slipped,” said the netizen with a crying emoji.