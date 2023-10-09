Together with Hell alone, While We Wait Here and many other productions to try during the Steam Next Fest, Make Way is now available, developed by Ice BEAM and published by Secret Mode. The demo will allow up to four players to race together online or locally in Race mode, where players focus on building their own tracks and racing to the finish line, or in Classic mode, where weapons and obstacles are lethal.

A sampling of track pieces, obstacles and vehicles will be available to use, with more to unlock by playing the demo and even more coming in the final full version. Inside, you will have to avoid dangers, avoiding dangers and unleashing the most lethal weapons, while trying not to fall from the car. In a chaotic race to the finish line, each round will determine victory.

