Do you want to make Nintendo Halloween pumpkins this year? Here you have free templates for Super Mario, Zelda, Pokémon and much more.

The scariest date of the year is approaching, and surely you are already preparing the decoration for the occasion. This year we want to help you give a toque nintendero a tu Halloween. As? With lots of templates to make Halloween pumpkins from Super Mario, Pokémon, Zelda, Animal Crossing and more sagas and characters from Nintendo.

We bring you a wide collection of free templates to make your Nintendo Jack o’ Lantern at home. In addition, we also offer you some recommendations for finding the best pumpkins and carving them. Check out!

Templates to print and make Nintendo Halloween Pumpkins

Here you have all the Nintendo templates to make your Halloween pumpkins. You just have to download them from the links we provide, print them and use them. Take a look and choose the one you like the most!

Mario Pumpkin – Super Mario

Yoshi’s Pumpkin – Super Mario

Mushroom Pumpkin – Super Mario

Goomba Pumpkin – Super Mario

Bowser’s Pumpkin, King Boo or Shy Guy – Super Mario

Pikachu Pumpkin – Pokémon

Haunter’s Pumpkin – Pokémon

Gengar Pumpkin – Pokémon

Triforce Gourd – The Legend of Zelda

Calabaza de Link adulto – The Legend of Zelda

Luigi’s Pumpkin – Luigi’s Mansion

Ghost Pumpkin – Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario Pumpkin – Paper Mario

Calabaza de Inkling – Splatoon

Pumpkin Animal Crossing Costume – Animal Crossing

How to make your Nintendo Halloween pumpkins

You already have the templates, but that alone is not enough. You need materials and some small guidelines for choose a good pumpkin, empty it, cut it out and see how to use these templates. Don’t worry, because we explain everything below.

Necessary materials

Pumpkin (obviously). Paper. Pencil, pen or marker. Scotch tape. Scissors. Tools to cut and empty the pumpkin (kitchen utensils are suitable).

What type of pumpkin should I buy to carve?

Not just any type of pumpkin is suitable for decorating Halloween. You must look for a pumpkin with the appropriate size, color and maturity if you want to make your Halloween Nintendo lamp. And how do you make sure it’s the right one? Considering this:

Size And form – Look for a pumpkin that is large, slightly larger than a normal watermelon, that is wide and has a flat base. The ideal ones for this are the Cucurbita maxima (common) Pumpkin, the Captain Jack Pumpkin or the Cinderella Pumpkin.

Maturity – The skin should be soft and hard, but not excessively so. The color should be a deep orange, and when you hit it, it should sound solid, not hollow. Look at the stem, if it is soft, it will be too ripe and will not work.

How to use the templates?

First of all, remember that you have to empty the pumpkin. For this, it is best to make a cut in the upper part, since you will be able to extract all the pulp and seeds, in addition to leaving the perfect space for the vela what you put inside for light up your Nintendo Jack o’ Lantern this Halloween. Once the pumpkin has been completely emptied, it will be time to use the template.

The templates are designed so that you have to cut out black, dark or silhouetted parts. Print the template you want to use and use it to mark these areas on the pumpkin with a pencil, marker or pen. Then you just have to cut it out (if you’re a kid, call an adult to do it!).

Some parts may be loose when trimming, so Find a way to get them suspended introducing some type of support inside the pumpkin. For the rest, arm yourself with patience and go slowly. You will soon have your Nintendo pumpkin ready!