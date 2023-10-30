In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The ASUS ROG Ally, the portable console that is revolutionizing the market and challenging giants like the Steam Deck, dawns on Amazon with an impressive discount.

The Steam Deck has been the dominant conversation among portable gaming fans for some time. This console has reinvented our expectations and given new meaning to portability and power in video games.

But the portable gaming scene is fierce and dynamic, and in this technological battleground, the ASUS ROG Ally makes a spectacular entrance, promising an experience that could make even giants tremble. The ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best alternatives to Steam Deck and now it is reduced to 699 euros.

ASUS ROG Ally

Design and ergonomics

The ASUS ROG Ally arrives breaking barriers. It’s not just another portable console; is a master of power and portability, equipped with the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system. Thanks to advanced AMD Ryzen Z1 series processoreach game flows with astonishing ease, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in each experience without technical limitations.

At the heart of this technological marvel is a meticulously thought-out design. ROG Ally is incredibly light, weighing only 608 grams, and comes with optimized and ergonomic grips. This not only means that taking it with you is a breeze, but also that long gaming sessions are comfortable and immersive.

Power and performance

Driven by a AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and an APU Redefining the boundaries of portable graphics dynamism, the ROG Ally is in a league of its own. It’s a performance beast, but one that is carefully tamed by an advanced thermal system, ensuring it remains cool and powerful, regardless of how intense the action or ride.

But the Ally is not just a console: it is a window to a universe of games thanks to Windows 11. This integration means you have access to a nearly unlimited library of games and streaming services. and with a luminous touch screen and a high refresh rate, every game comes to life even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

Control and customization

Con Armoury-Crate SE You can manage and customize your experience with surprising ease – everything is designed to make your gaming experience as unique as you are. Furthermore, the inclusion of a version of Game Pass Ultimate 90-day trial It means that from the moment you turn on the console, a rich tapestry of games is waiting to be explored.

Last, but definitely not least, the Ally shines in its visual presentation. With a 120 Hz Full HD (1080p) display and Adaptive Sync supportevery movement, every scene, every battle is experienced with a clarity, smoothness and precision that will simply take your breath away.

With an impressive discount now up for grabs, the ASUS ROG Ally is positioned as a tempting invitation into a world of portable gaming. Are we seeing the beginning of a new era of dominance in portable gaming? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the ASUS ROG Ally is here to rock the stage and raise the bar for what’s possible.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

