The #maipiusenzamotoairbag initiative, promoted by Eng. Fabio Colombo, CEO of Motoairbag, comes as an urgent reminder to the reality of a serious and widespread problem: motorcycle accidents

October 13, 2023

Every day, official data confirms that 2-3 motorcyclists no longer return home due to road accidents. These numbers are more than just statistics; they represent lives disrupted, families destroyed and an unacceptable human cost.

“It is essential to understand that the use of protection systems such as motorcycle airbags of any type can make the difference” says Engineer Fabio Colombo. In fact, this technology has existed on the market for over 20 years and its effectiveness in avoiding serious and often irreversible trauma has now been widely demonstrated.

The movement #maipiusenzamotoairbag is committed to raising awareness among two-wheel owners of the importance of adopting these safety devices which are now available to a wider public, thanks also to more accessible prices. The market offers both advanced electronic and mechanical solutions of great value and effectiveness. The important thing is to use them.

The Eng. Fabio Colombo underlines that personal safety should be the priority of all those who use two wheels and with the #maipiusenzamotoairbag campaign wants to launch an appeal: “investing in your own safety is a fundamental step that can make a difference for your own safety, but also for those waiting for you at home. Get a motorcycle airbag of any brand but don’t go around without it anymore.”

The active participation of testers, journalists, influencers and motorcycle airbag users in the #maipiusenzamotoairbag campaign is a positive sign of strong support.

Anyone can actively participate in the diffusion of this important cause by using the hashtag #maipiusenzamotoairbag.

