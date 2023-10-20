The average amount that car owners spend on maintenance and repairs is on the rise. Maintenance costs are rising sharply.

A new car is no longer affordable for ordinary mortals and electric driving is also quite expensive. So we are driving longer and longer in the cars we already own. This means more maintenance and more visits to the garage and therefore higher costs.

In the first half of this year, until July 2023, a car owner spent an average of 444 euros on repairs and maintenance. That is 8 percent more than in the same period in 2022. An average of 326 euros was paid per visit to the workshop, compared to 310 euros in the first half of last year. An increase of 5.2 percent.

More maintenance

Interesting figures that we can read in the Bovag-Rai Aftersales Monitor for the first half of 2023. As motorists, we not only spend more on maintenance, we also have to go to the workshop more often.

While we went to the garage for repairs or maintenance an average of 1.3 times in the first half of 2022, this was 1.4 times in the first six months of 2023. That of course sounds crazy, because who goes to the garage 1.4 times, but we are talking about averages here. A total of 7.11 million maintenance moments were recorded, compared to 7.07 million in the same period last year.

Why are we going to the garage?

It is of course also interesting for Rai and Bovag members to know why a car owner travels to the garage with his sacred cow. Then they can tailor their marketing accordingly.

Periodic maintenance in combination with the MOT inspection is still the most important reason for going to the workshop at 29 percent. A separate maintenance service for the mileage eaters is a close second at 19 percent. No fewer than 18 percent of garage visits concern an interim repair and we carry out a separate MOT inspection in 10 percent of cases.

Maintenance costs are rising

The Aftersales Monitor finds the reason why maintenance costs are increasing is, among other things, the increase in the costs of labor, parts and energy. But another important reason is that we refuse to dig deep into our pockets for a new modern and environmentally friendly car. Preferably electric, of course.

This means that we drive much longer in the old dinosaur juice trucks that we now have on our doorstep. And driving longer means more and more frequent maintenance. The chatterbox wonders, how often do you come to the garage?

