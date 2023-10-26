Maine, yet another massacre. A man is shooting wildly: dramatic death toll

Yet another massacre in the United Statesthis time the affected state is Maine and especially the second largest major city: Lewinston. An armed man entered one sala da bowling first and then also in a restaurant and in a Walmart supermarket and set fire. The partial toll is very heavy: 22 dead and at least 50 injuredil killer is in flight and the Police issued a message to citizens: “Armed and dangerous man, don’t leave the house“. The news is still fragmentary: some speak of two, some of three shootings. The Maine state police has ordered residents to take refuge in protected areas. In particular, according to police sources, the three premises were the scene of the massacres would be Sparetime Recreation, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and indeed a Walmart chain supermarket.

They would all be a few kilometers away. The name of the perpetrator of the massacre is Robert Card, the police said. According to the police, he is a forty-year-old firearms instructor recently treated in a hospital psychiatric hospital. Local media add that Card is remained in the health facility for two weeks and had threatened to open fire at the Saco National Guard base, south of Lewinston.

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenspoke with Maine Governor Janet Mills, to offer her federal government support following the shooting. According to reports from White HouseBiden also spoke with state senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and with Rep. Jaren Golden, and offered everyone the “full federal support“of his administration”in mourning this horrible attack”.

