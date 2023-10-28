loading…

Robert Card, the man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 others in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Robert Card, the man suspected of shooting dead 18 people and wounding 13 others in Lewiston, Maine, United States of America (AS) was found dead.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Like many people, I breathe a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” said Maine Governor Janet Mills, in a press conference Friday evening local time as quoted by Newsweek, Saturday (28/10/2023).

An unnamed law enforcement official first broke the news of Card’s death to the Associated Press before the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he had died. In a Facebook post, the department said the shooting suspect had been located and had died.

Card is the only suspect in a deadly shooting at a bowling alley and bar last Wednesday. According to information released by Maine State Police, Card is a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the US Army Reserves stationed in Saco, Maine.

Authorities said Card recently reported suffering from mental health problems, including hearing voices and threatening to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.

Card was also reportedly treated at a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer, but police documents do not provide details of his treatment or condition.

The manhunt for Card involved hundreds of law enforcement officers – including members of the FBI – and resulted in residents of Lewiston and the surrounding area being warned to stay indoors because Card was considered armed and dangerous.