Hernandez and Genoa goalkeeper Martinez also receive a one-day ban. Sarri stopped for a match

Mike Maignan pays with a one-match ban for kneeling Ekuban from Genoa on the neck. A much discussed intervention, that of the Rossoneri goalkeeper at the end of Genoa-Milan, which had cost him a direct red card from Piccinini, after checking on the VAR monitor. In recent days, many believed that Maignan deserved more than one matchday, judging it appropriate “violent conduct”. The sports judge instead applied the “serious foul play”, which involves a stoppage. A one-day disqualification also for Hernandez, who had received his fifth yellow card at Marassi. The two Rossoneri will miss Juve, but will return with Napoli in the next round.

Also within the Genoa-Milan match, rossoblù goalkeeper Martinez was also stopped for a match and sent off for a second yellow card. Coaches: one match and 10 thousand euros fine to Sarri (Lazio) “for having, in the 40th minute of the second half, when leaving the technical area, protested against a referee’s decision by addressing the match director with a disrespectful expression”. Fines to the clubs: 7,000 euros for Genoa, 5,000 for Turin, 3,000 for Juventus and 1,500 for Lecce.