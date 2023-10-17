Suara.com – Recently, Maia Estianty appeared in a style that was considered quite eye-catching.

This can be seen in the upload of Al, El, Dul’s mother on her personal Instagram social media account some time ago.

In fact, for many netizens who left comments, Irwan Mussry’s wife looked elegant like royal royalty.

Not a few also say that Maia Estianty looks more and more like Kate Middleton, the future Queen of the British Empire.

Also Read: Maia Estianty Steps in to Try Bang Madun’s Cooking Which Has Bad Reviews Codeblu: By Allah, It Tastes..

“How come I feel like GR???? Hhhmmm. Yes, like Maia Estianty,” wrote Maia as a caption for the upload of five photos at once, made by Suara.com Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Maia Estianty really looks beautiful wearing a floral shirtdress from the Tory Burch fashion house.

Unmitigated, the price of the dress is estimated at more than IDR 14 million. Pretty fantastic for an outfit, right?

Maia Estianty with an appearance like British royalty (Instagram)

With her hair tied up and left loose, and elegant nude makeup, quite a few netizens said that Maia Estianty looked like a different person.

“So beautiful, she looks like Kate Middleton,” wrote one netizen.

Also read: Maia Estianty posts photos when she was still in elementary school, El Rumi’s comments immediately become the spotlight

“Like the Queen of England, my mother,” wrote another.

“The local version of Kate Middleton, bun. So beautiful,” wrote a different netizen.