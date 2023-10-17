Suara.com – The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud Md has finally spoken about the possibility of him becoming Ganjar Pranowo’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres). This was even asked directly by several of his colleagues, including NU figure from Madura, Islah Bahrawi.

At Mahfud Md’s official residence in Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening, Islah Bahrawi together with several other people, including PDI Perjuangan cadre Anang Hermansyah, met the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and discussed for approximately 2 hours.

Islah, when met in front of the official residence, admitted that he had asked directly about the possibility of Mahfud Md as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate.

“I’m just confirming with Mr. Mahfud. Will this really be a cawapres issue? Mr. Mahfud said, yes, if you haven’t registered with the KPU (General Election Commission), I can’t be sure,” said Islah in response to journalists’ questions.

Islah, who is also the Executive Director of the Indonesian Moderate Network, explained that the contents of the chat with Mahfud were just rambling and nothing that led directly to certainty about the vice presidential candidate.

“There’s nothing, there’s nothing, there’s no conversation that leads to anything that confirms it’s not there,” said he, who admitted that he had come to Mahfud’s residence as a relative.

Islah continued to explain that certainty regarding this issue would only emerge after an official declaration and registration with the KPU.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) there will indeed be a declaration, Thursday (19/10/2023) registration to the KPU. Before all that happens, it cannot be confirmed because Mr. Mahfud has experienced the same thing, it was annulled at the last minute. Well, we are the ones who don’t “I want to experience the same incident. So, Mr. Mahfud also can’t be sure. What is clear is that registration with the new KPU is really fixed, that’s a certainty. We’ll see tomorrow,” he said.

So far, Ganjar Pranowo’s camp has scheduled the declaration of the presidential and vice presidential candidates in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman of the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo Benny Rhamdani in Jakarta, Tuesday, said the name of Ganjar’s companion had the initials M. However, he was still reluctant to divulge the name to the public.

However, the name signals point to Mahfud Md. can be seen from the circulation of photos of Mahfud Md. and PDI-P General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Megawati at her residence, Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10), received the arrival of Mahfud Md. The meeting was confirmed by one of Ganjar Pranowo’s Media Team, Anton Sudibyo.

Ganjar Pranowo is a presidential candidate supported by the PDI Perjuangan, PPP, Hanura Party and Perindo Party.

It is known that the Indonesian KPU has scheduled registration of prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates from 19 to 25 October 2023.

In Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (UU Pemilu) it is stated that presidential/vice presidential candidate pairs are proposed by political parties or combinations of political parties participating in the election that meet the requirements for obtaining seats of at least 20 percent of the number of DPR seats or obtaining 25 percent. from valid votes nationally in the previous DPR member elections.

Currently there are 575 seats in parliament so the presidential/vice presidential candidate pair in the 2024 presidential election must have the support of a minimum of 115 seats in the DPR RI. Candidate pairs can also be nominated by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 General Election with a minimum total of 34,992,703 valid votes. (Source: Antara)