Suara.com – Minister for Political, Legal and Security Coordination Mahfud MD responded to the issue of political dynasties which has often been linked to President Jokowi’s family recently. He said political dynasties could not be banned because there were no binding laws.

According to him, political dynasties usually occur in countries that do not adhere to a democratic system. However, even if this happens in a democratic country, the law cannot prohibit it.

“Political dynasties are actually not in democratic countries usually. If this is what happens in democratic countries, there are no restrictions,” said Mahfud MD at the Mata Najwa event as quoted by Suara.com, Thursday (19/10/2023).

For example, when the president’s child runs for election or serves as president, the next vice president. There are no rules that limit this.

“For example, if the president’s child becomes the next official, there is no prohibition under constitutional law,” he said.

He himself admitted that he often received questions about why he did not take action or just remained silent when he saw the practices of political dynasties. He said that political dynasties cannot be banned because the law allows them.

“I said, when people say why Mr. Mahfud is silent, I want to prohibit him from using it if the law permits that,” he added.

He is of the view that dynastic politics is a “fence” that is more about ethics and morality and will be questioned by society. However, there are no legal sanctions.

“On the question of whether he is ethically sound, progress is to fulfill the interests of the state or not,” he said.

“It’s not legal, but it’s an ethical and moral assessment, appropriateness. Legally he is powerless to prohibit it,” he continued.

According to Mahfud, violations of dynastic politics can only be protested through social sanctions. Apart from that, it can also be politically sanctioned by looking at public trust.

“Well, violations of this can only be protested through social sanctions, perhaps political sanctions in the sense that public trust in him is collapsing,” he said.

However, this cannot be brought into the realm of law because there is no binding law.

“But you can’t go to prison, you can’t go to court,” he concluded.

Contributor: Ayuni Sarah