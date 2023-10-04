Words of satisfaction from the organizers who see a sold-out fair in the spaces with the return to eight pavilions and with the presence of 1700 brands and 45 countries. This year even more attention is paid to young people and urban mobility

October 4, 2023

The one that will go on stage from 7 to 12 November next to the Milanese exhibition center will be the eightieth edition of EICMA, the longest running exhibition event in the world. In addition to the importance of the enviable achievement and the round figure, it is also a special edition because marks a return to pre-pandemic levels at least in the presence of exhibitors. They will be in fact, there are eight pavilions occupied by the event, therefore all those available, with 1700 different brands of which the 28% are new presences While 64% are foreign companies representing 45 different countries. The returns of some houses are also very important.

We must necessarily remember that two years ago four pavilions were occupied and last year six and this can only be read as a sign of the health of the two-wheel sector and of a renewed importance of the Italian event at an international level. We are talking about two wheels in general because there is no doubt that the focus today is not only on the passionate component but that the utilitarian component, commuting, must also be given great attention. It is therefore no coincidence that in the presentation of the 2023 edition of EICMA which took place today 4 October at the Piccolo Teatro Strehler there was a lot of talk about both young people and urban mobility, one of the hot topics of this period also, unfortunately, for current events.

A new “Urban Mobility” area



One of the most important innovations of this edition is the Urban Mobility area which highlights the institutional value of the event. He is the same CEO of the organizing company, Paolo Magrito underline “how important the work in recent years has been to develop advocacy and public affairs activities in favor of our behavior and opportunities for discussion and training for top managers in the sector”.

“The area dedicated to urban mobility – Magri further explained – will welcome businesses, institutions and, above all, startups in the sector, to which we offer an international showcase thanks to the support of ICE, the Agency for promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, but will also host talks and informative meetings: the objective is to represent how two wheels, pedal and motor, are already and will increasingly be a concrete response to a new and more complex demand for mobility that comes from the city. This space, promoted with ANCMA, the association of manufacturers and the entire supply chain, is a seed in the soil of EICMA that we want to grow and is also configured as a privileged place for listening to the requests of businesses and citizens”.

From left to right: Pietro Meda, Alessandro Tommasi, Paolo Magri and Giacomo Biraghi during the presentation of EICMA 2023

An example of this direction is given by the presence at the press conference of two speakers such as Giacomo Biraghiinternational urban policy expert and founder of Stratosferica e Alessandro Tommasi, founder of Nos, a space for activating and listening to the new generations. Biraghi underlined: “mobility has always determined cities. But we know with certainty how much the development, creativity and inclusiveness of an urban area are a function of the fluidity and freedom of everyone’s movements. EICMA 2023 with its exhibitors makes this point of view its own to develop and integrate it into its centenary history.” For Tommasi “urban mobility is constantly evolving, because it reflects rapid changes in consumption and demands, especially among younger people. From attention to the environment to technology, the macro-trends of recent years are also profoundly changing the way we move and EICMA 2023 is the space to address these changes too”.

Motorsport is entertainment and also gaming



We know that motorbikes and two-wheelers have many facets and EICMA wants to explore them all, including the digital ones, confirming that there is not a separate physical and virtual world. There Esports Arena will be a space entirely dedicated to the world of electronic sports and motorsport video gameswhich will host a rich program of initiatives, including the finals of the online motocross championship on four stages, which EICMA launched in recent days throughout Europe and the United States and which is being played out in recent weeks. “A project created to involve young and very young people, and – commented the president Pietro Meda – also a tool for companies in the sector to target tomorrow’s market. There is certainly no shortage of young people at EICMA, but with this initiative, together with the NFT initiative launched last year and which continues, we want to introduce a sort of ‘EICMA algorithm’ online to engage our audience and bring them to live a direct experience of passion among the stands”. Not just virtual, however, because motorcycling is a passion that must be touched, experienced in person and EICMA is also very much a meeting place for enthusiasts. For this reason it is obviously also essentialarea MotoLive with live shows, motorcycle test rides, music, entertainment, performances by stuntmen, titled races on the motocross track set up for the occasion, Freestyle and Acrobatic Trial runs.

EICMA business meetings



As regards the aspects related to business, EICMA has then implemented it for this edition a new platform for pre-registration and scheduling of B2B meetings (EICMA business meeting), has further developed digital services for journalists and communications operators. Another novelty for 2023, inside pavilion 19, a specific work space dedicated to accredited content creators and influencers is being set up, which will flank the large press room.

Test ride e Temporary Bikers Shop



Finally, the consolidated proposal of the area will not be missing test ride e-bikeil EICMA EFFECT photo setwhere EICMA photographers will immortalize the public’s emotions sparked by the visit experience for free, and the Temporary Bikers Shopthe commercial space dedicated to motorcyclists where you can buy accessories, clothing, helmets, components and equipment of all kinds for the motorbike and much more.

It is therefore understandable that in the words of Pietro Meda and Paolo Magri, respectively president and CEO of EICMA, a lot of satisfaction emerges for the work done to date. It will be a very rich exhibition and the online presale exclusively via the website www.eicma.it is also registering great success.