Marvel has confirmed a theory fans have had about the X-Men for a long time.

Magneto can control magnetism in the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

To say that Magneto is one of the most famous enemies of the X-Men should come as no surprise. This peculiar X-Menwho has the ability to control magnetism, has always been rooted in the mutants’ legacy since they made their first appearance in Marvel. However, Magneto He has always had a constant evolution as a character that has led him to become more of an antihero than a villain. The most recent times of Marvel have shown how Magneto found his redemption finding peace after death.

Marvel has confirmed a theory that fans had about the X-Men for a long time

Los X-Men They have always had to cope with the damage that Magneto caused. His darkest phase came when the villain truly believed that he was protecting mutants from the horrors he witnessed during the Holocaust. Even though those events seemed to be enough to say that Magneto is one of Marvel’s most ruthless villains, we couldn’t be more wrong. Actually, Magneto was moving the pieces of a very long game that supports the entire story of the X-Men.

The new comic series in which he stars shows Magneto facing of anger, a mysterious mutant who claims to be his daughter. Irae has psychic powers and uses them to delve deep into the villain’s mind, and Magneto confirms a theory that fans have always had about the X-Men. Apparently, his time as a villain was a calculated attempt to make the X-Men reach one of Charles Xavier’s main objectives: equality between humans and mutants. As if that were not enough, of anger He insists that is not the whole story.

Irae pits Magneto against a representation of his former self. and states that while he may have been consciously acting in a role on behalf of mutants, it was one that embodied how he truly felt deep down. Magneto could have excused himself from all of his actions when he was the main villain of the X-Men as part of a heroic movement, but in the end; His hatred, rage and cynicism were real. and they took over his will completely.

These facts represent a great revelation about everything that was not on the surface of what we knew about Magneto. The reality is that Magneto acted as an evil mutant to give legitimacy to the X-Men and was motivated by sincere anger and distrust of humanity. Although Magneto was never originally intended to be a recognized member of the X-Menhad their trust when becoming the main leader of the group for a time.

Irae shows that this is just a part of everything that happened. Magneto He presented himself as a villain to manipulate public opinion, but the performance soon became reality. It is also worth emphasizing that the stories of the X-Men have confirmed that Magneto’s powers They were causing emotional instability that influenced the actions of his past.

Initially, Magneto it was simply the legendary villain they needed the X-Menbut as the years went by, Marvel has expanded his perspective and politics to the point that he has become the most beloved hero of the X-Men. Now, Magneto is finally forced to consider the full picture of who he really is, as the mysterious wrath pushes him to confront the damage caused by his actions throughout the history of the X-Men.

The comic Magneto #3 It is now available.

Join the conversation