Magik is renewed and comes with everything! Discover how this change of look promises to be just the beginning of the great transformation of the powerful mutant

Magik has always been one of the forces to be reckoned with in the X-Men universe, but it looks like the upcoming Fall of the House of X comic takes her to another level. Yesterday Marvel revealed the variant cover designed by artist Stanley Artgerm Lau. The illustration not only shows Magik with her soul sword, but also wearing a completely new outfit. Are you curious, huh? Well hold on, there is much more.

Because Illyana change your outfit?

Magik has been one of the War Captains of Krakoa, the island where the mutants have made their new home. Following the devastating events of the last Hellfire Gala, this mutant lost much of her magical abilities due to an ambush by the anti-mutant group Orchis. But why change the outfit now? Well, that’s the intriguing thing. Will this new look be the symbol of a rebirth?

The Fall of X throughout the Marvel universe has been one of the darkest stories in the history of the X-Men. Most of the mutants are trapped in the so-called White Hot Room, or are fighting Orchis in guerrilla groups.. Of course, let’s not forget those who have been captured or those who have died in the Hellfire Gala massacre. In this chaotic context, Magik’s new outfit could mean more than a simple wardrobe change; could represent a new chapter in the X-Men’s fight.

From Doctor Strange’s apprentice to War Captain

Magik is not a newcomer to the Marvel universe, far from it. Created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, it made its debut in 1982, and since then he has had one of the most interesting and complex trajectories within the mutant saga. This native Russian is not only a mutant, but also a powerful sorceress. She was an apprentice to Doctor Strange, no less, and the younger sister of Colossus, one of the most iconic X-Men. And let’s not forget her connection to Limbo, that infernal plane that has been both her prison and the source of her power.

The character’s new outfit and role change is exciting, but it’s far from the first time the character has undergone a transformation. In her story she has gone from being an innocent girl to becoming one of the most powerful and complex mutants in the mutant universe. He’s faced everything from demons to killer robots, and dealt with ethical dilemmas that go beyond black and white. This new outfit and what he represents could be just the next chapter in the continued evolution of this fascinating character.

What else does this “fall” bring us?

This comic will be one of the two that will close the Era of Krakoa, its partner being “The Rise of the Powers of X”. If the cover is a clue, Illyana Not only will she regain her full powers, but she will also rejoin the battle dressed to kill.. It seems that the mutant is ready to take her position and fight side by side with her allies to finish off Orchis once and for all.

The next phase of the mutants’ journey after these events is still unknown, but what is clear is that the mutants will not sit idly by. They will make several attempts to recover what is theirs, and it is even rumored that they could bring back mutants like Magneto to ensure their future..

If you’re a fan of the X-Men, this comic seems like a must-read. Not only for what it represents in the overall history of our favorite mutants, but also for what it means for key characters like Magik. It is clear that this comic will set new precedents in the X-Men universeso better not to miss the train.

The Fall of the House of X #1 will hit stores on January 3. Mark the date on the calendar because, honestly, it looks like it’s going to be epic.