Magic The Gathering and Fallout come together in a collaboration that will delight fans of the Bethesda saga and that has already revealed important cards and details. We tell you everything you need to know:

Magic It has been a really interesting year thanks to the large number of collaborations that have been launched. The Lord of the Rings was one of the most popular, but the card brand has also been associated with big names in the video game industry.

Street Fighter, Fortnite and very soon Fallout are collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to bring card sets to Magic The Gathering. The union with Bethesda has already left us with some first impressions that will surely excite fans. What do we know?

This collaboration between Magic The Gathering and Fallout will be available on March 8, 2024 with four new Commander decks that will bring us characters, weapons, skills and lands from the Fallout saga.

There are really cool details like that cards with special treatments will show the Pip Boy screenwith that verduzco broadcast touch that all players have in mind when they imagine this technology.

On the other hand, Commander decks will be themed with elements that have always defined Fallout such as Survival, Technology, Military y Mutants. Each deck also includes an iconic character such as Meatball, Dr. Madison Li, Caesar and Mothman.

This is Magic The Gathering and Fallout

Fighting Survivors will be a deck that urges us to look for food, tools and allies with Meatballas the main figure (it will be a nice tribute to River, the deceased dog that gave life to the character in Fallout 4).

On the other hand, the Science deck uses high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synthetic beings and pre-war robots to dominate the other players led by the Dra. Madison Li.

The Caesar Hail deck is passed around the military factions and the Wasteland Raiders. César from Fallout: New Vegas, is the great attraction of this deck that even makes use of brigades of cloned creatures.

Lastly, the Mutant Menace deck focuses on Fallout’s mutant creatures. He Moth Man from Fallout 76 is the one that steals the spotlight, but there are plenty more nasty beasts within this set of cards. Bethesda.

If you want to know more news about Magic, do not hesitate to take a look at the 10 best cards in Magic Dr.Who, all the news and what you should know or about Magic The Wildlands of Eldraine: the 10 best cards, all the news and what you should know.