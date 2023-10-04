Series showrunner Rafe Judkins gives us an intimate look at the most complex villains in the Wheel of Time universe

Not everything is black or white in the universe of The wheel of time, and Rafe Judkins wants to make sure you know it. He imagines being a force of evil as profound as a Darkfriend, but at the same time having a human, complicated and intriguing personality. Have we already piqued your curiosity?

For those who consider themselves fans of the series Prime Video, there is no doubt that Darkfriends are fearsome beings. However, his humanity is explored more deeply in the second season, and not just from the perspective of the well-meaning but limited Rand al’Thor.

The Humanity of Darkfriends

In a recent interview with Decider, Rafe Judkins broke down how the two Forsaken, Lanfear and Ishamael, were approached on screen. Ishamael attempted to manipulate Rand al’Thor into evil in the first season, while Lanfear, revealed to be the cause of the breaking of the world, appears as Selene, Rand’s lover, at the beginning of the second season.

With a more human approach, Darkfriends They are not just faces of evil; They are individuals with desires, fears and motivations. And if showrunner Rafe Judkins has anything to do with it, this complexity is just the beginning of what awaits us in future episodes. Are you ready for the trip?

“Rand only gets fleeting glimpses of them in the first few books, and as a reader you can’t fully understand how complex and real these people are. That’s what makes them interesting for us as writers,” Judkins explained. He added that the positive fan reaction towards Lanfear has been something that has excited the creative team since they began working on his character.

A look at the universe of the wheel of time

Born from the imagination of Robert Jordanand continued by Brandon Sanderson Following the death of the original author, the Wheel of Time book series has been a mainstay in the fantasy world for over three decades. This epic universe has generated not only a fervent fan base, but also a rich mythology that demands careful adaptation when changing formats. The television series has taken on this challenge bravely, even incorporating the subtleties of dark and enigmatic characters like the Darkfriends.

Beyond The Wheel of Time, the evolution of complex antagonists It’s a trend we’ve seen in other successful adaptations. Series like Game of Thrones have also succeeded by offering villains with multiple dimensions, which keeps viewers glued to the screen. This attention to detail on characters that could have been simply evil and one-dimensional is a sign of a mature narrative and a well-developed universe, and will surely contribute to the longevity and continued success of the series.

The work of Robert Jordan y Brandon Sanderson, the series takes us to a world full of magic and danger. Here, only a few women can access powerful magic and join the feared and respected order of the Aes Sedai. But men who share this ability, like Rand, are destined to lose their sanity and endanger everyone around them.

What to expect from the end of the season?

The second season is in full swing and its finale will air next Thursday, October 5. With the fate of Rand and other characters hanging in the balanceit is possible that the Darkfriends that we now know as more human beings are the true players of this emotional and magical chess game.