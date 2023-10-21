Suara.com – Madura United FC will have a match against Dewa United FC at the Gelora Madura Ratu Pamelingan Stadium, Pamekasan, on Sunday (22/10) at 15.00 WIB.

Madura United coach, Mauricio Souza, confirmed that they will not be supported by Fachruddin in this match because Fachruddin is with the national team.

“We cannot play the person concerned because he is joining the national team,” he said at a press conference in the media center room at the Gelora Madura Ratu Pamelingan Stadium, Pamekasan, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Despite losing a mainstay player like Fachruddin, Souza said that his team had prepared substitute players to fill positions in the defense line.

Souza assured that the absence of mainstay defender Shin Tae-yong in the Indonesian national team would not affect the team’s performance and they had worked hard to correct several shortcomings.

Captain of the Indonesian National Team, Fachruddin Aryanto. (Twitter/@PSSI)

“We have also made improvements to a number of deficiencies in several things,” he said.

Madura United is currently ready and motivated, especially with the support of supporters from various surrounding districts.

They are in second place in the 2023/2024 Indonesian League 1 standings with 30 points from nine wins, three draws and three defeats.

“We continue to motivate the team for tomorrow’s match, both among coaches and management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dewa United FC is in ninth place with 21 points from five wins, six draws and four defeats. This match is expected to be an interesting match between the two teams, according to Antara.