The Community of Madrid has decided ban access of electric scooters on all public transport. This was confirmed today in a statement, where he explains the reasons for this restriction and how it will be applied.

The decision was adopted during the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM) and comes as a result of the incident on October 17, when the battery of an electric scooter exploded inside a Line 2 train. of Metro. There was no damage, but it was proof that they could be a problem.

It is prohibited to board the scooter

For the moment, the ban will be temporary until safety conditions are fully verified. The chosen date is starting November 4. Since then, public transport in Madrid will not be accessible with an electric scooter.

This restriction will apply to both “the buses of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) and interurban and urban buses in other municipalities, as well as to the facilities and vehicles of Metro de Madrid and the five interchanges in Plaza de Castilla, Moncloa, Príncipe Pío, Plaza Elíptica and Avenida de América”.

{“videoId”:”x8iv03z”,”autoplay”:false,”title”:”70KM OF RANGE on a SCOOTER!! | Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra”, “tag”:”webedia-prod”}

Following the measure, the Community of Madrid has requested the different companies and public transport operators to carry out the information campaign necessary to apply the change, warning that failure to comply with this rule will lead to the expulsion of offenders.

With this measure, Madrid joins other autonomous communities like Catalonia, which already announced a similar ban at the end of 2022. A measure that arose as a result of an incident where there were three injuries. As in Madrid, the measure by the Barcelona authority was temporary, but has recently been declared indefinite.

Seville also maintains a ban on electric scooters, in this case during rush hour. Starting in November, Palma de Mallorca has also decided to adopt this security measure.

The DGT has a pending regulation on electric scooters. Until then, the different communities are already taking measures to avoid new incidents related to these electric batteries that can become a serious problem.

