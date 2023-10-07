When it comes to brand new smartwatch, there are many factors that must be taken into account, among them, that it has a good autonomy so as not to charge it every day. Or, also, that you have key features such as GPS, good screen or additional functions. The good thing is that this Xiaomi smartwatch has everything you need to have a next-generation watch. What are you waiting for? This is what awaits you with the Xiaomi Watch S1.

Good battery and AMOLED screen

This high-end smartwatch from Xiaomi not only has an elegant design, it also comes with a good 1.43 inch AMOLED screen, so you won’t have any problem reading every notification you receive on your smartphone. Like it is made of sapphire crystal and has a stainless steel case. In addition, it offers 5 ATM water resistance.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Watch S1 has an integrated GNSS chip. Therefore, thanks to your Dual band GPS You can do training or go for a run without needing your cell phone. And all by having integrated GPS, in fact, it has up to five satellite positioning systems: GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.

And, of course, in this particular model there is no shortage of functions such as continuous health monitoring, such as sensors to measure stress level, blood oxygen level, heart rate… So you can take more exhaustive control of your health.

Another feature that makes this particular watch from the Asian brand stand out is that it comes with microphone and speaker. So you can answer your calls directly from the smartwatch without having to take your phone out of your bag, pocket, etc. Just as it is compatible with Alexa, so you can invoke the digital assistant from the smart watch.

Almost 150 euros discount

Now, the battery is another of the strong points of this high-end Xiaomi model. And it is capable of offering an autonomy of up to 12 days with normal use. Although, with the battery saving mode it can last up to 24 days on just one charge. So you won’t have any problem with the battery. It is even compatible with fast charging.

This particular offer from Amazon leaves you with up to 57% off the Xiaomi Watch S1. It must be taken into account that we are dealing with a smart watch that It cost 249.99 euros. So, right now, if you take advantage of this discount from the online store you can buy it for only 107.42 euros. A bargain that you won’t always be able to find. So if you wanted to get an elegant smartwatch with a good battery, this Xiaomi model is waiting for you.