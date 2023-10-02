The police became suspicious at the sight of the motorcyclist without a helmet. However, once routine checks were carried out they discovered something else

October 2, 2023

Brugherio, Monza – A 47 year old man, resident in Brugherio, he was stopped by the local police during a routine check while riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet. This incorrect behavior aroused the suspicion of the police who began checks.

After various investigations it emerged that riding without a helmet was the “least” of the problems: the motorbike in question was not insured, had not been inspected and the driver was not in possession of either a driving license or a registration certificate. Pure madness.

The check took place around 6pm in via Torazza and, as a result of the various violations, the man was fined for a total of 3,752 euros, with the relative 10 point deduction on driving licence guide. Additionally, his vehicle was impounded and his driver’s license was suspended.

New highway code. Between tripled fines, life imprisonment for driving licenses and alcohol restrictions: everything that changes (UPDATE)