Lvmh is targeting Salento and investing in the sneakers of the Lecce company Leo Shoes

Bernard Arnaultpresident and CEO of LVMH, would have set his sights on the Salento company Leo Shoes, specialized in made in Italy footwear since 2010. LThe offer from the French luxury giant would be around 200 million eurosanticipates the economic daily Milano Finanza.

The negotiation has not yet been confirmed by those directly involved, but it would have taken off in recent weeks, following the visit of the factory by Arnault in person last September 12th. In fact, on that occasion the majority shareholder of LVMH viewed the group’s industrial plants – where 1,300 direct employees work – and the new production site in the former tobacco factory of Alessano, former producer of Dior.

Read also: Intesa Sanpaolo expands and doubles in the east. First Bank in Romania acquired

Leo Shoes – Pambianco reports – would have the 2022 fiscal year was archived with revenues of over 234 million euros, growing by 10.8% on 2021 and with an EBITDA of over 30 million. If the operation is confirmed, the French group would further increase its made in Italy supply chain, pushing along the entire boot.

Subscribe to the newsletter