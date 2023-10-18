Everything that surrounds Madame Web is a mystery, luckily, we will have many details very soon when we can see the first trailer.

With the release of Madame Web just five months away, fans of the Spider-Man universe don’t know exactly what to expect from this Sony Pictures film written by the creators of Morbius (2022). Well, we have seen the trailer for Kraven the Hunter, however, we have very little information about this other film.

Luckily, we have good news on the horizon for Madame Web. According to Maxblizz, the trailer for Madame Web will be released next Monday, October 23. The report suggests that Sony Pictures will join other major studios in a presentation at ShowEast 2023 in Miami, Florida, from October 23 to 26, which will include film screenings, sponsored events and the ShowEast exhibition. This is a perfect opportunity to release the trailer and cause greater interest in this film.

What is it about?

Earlier this year, Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased that this film is a different genre within the Spider-Man universe. He described it as a thriller and clarified that it will not be an action story in the traditional sense due to the character’s particular abilities. So his gift of clairvoyance makes everything intriguing and full of mystery. Furthermore, the cast is mainly female and they are supposed to have added elements from the multiverse.

Di Bonaventura mentioned that Sony Pictures is determined to keep as many details about the film under wraps as possible. Additionally, he noted that Madame Web will explore the main character’s life before the events we know in the comics, following a similar approach to Morbius.

Although the best thing is undoubtedly the cast, as it is led by Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet.

Madame Web will premiere on February 14, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the strike in Hollywood.

Do you want to see this movie? It will be interesting to see how they handle this character without Spider-Man, but with his parents as young people. Since Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker, Peter Parker's mother, and Adam Scott will play Ben Parker, the future Spider-Man's uncle.