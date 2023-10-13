Madagascar’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the first round of the presidential elections, scheduled for November 9, will be held on November 16. The second round will instead be held as scheduled on December 20th. The elections were postponed following an appeal lodged by candidate Andry Raobelina, injured in one eye by a tear gas grenade thrown by the police during a demonstration organized by him. Another candidate, former president Marc Ravalomanana, was also injured in the leg by the throwing of a tear gas grenade during a rally for his election campaign. Raobelina and Ravalomanana had been injured in different places and times last week.

In addition to the outgoing president Andry Rajoelina, 12 candidates presented themselves in the elections: 11 of them coordinated their electoral campaigns, organizing daily demonstrations against Rajoelina. Opposition candidates accuse the outgoing president of exploiting his control over the institutions to favor his own re-election, among other things by instructing the police to forcibly disperse opposition demonstrations. The UN, the European Union and the United States have expressed concern about the human rights and peace situation in Madagascar, and said they would therefore monitor the elections carefully.

Rajoelina has been president of Madagascar since January 2019. He took power for the first time in March 2009, after the coup d’état that forced the resignation of then president Marc Ravalomanana, and governed the country until 2014. In the 2018 elections he won in the second round with 56 percent of the votes, beating Ravalomanana, who accused the electoral commission of having facilitated Rajoelina’s victory.