A diagnosis of maculopathy involves different reactions, from disbelief to despair and even anger. With the aim of providing some suggestions for dealing with the situation and managing these feelings, but also to help the family member or caregiver to truly be of help and support to their loved one, the virtual event ‘You can save your sight – The expert answers’, promoted by Bayer on the #SalvareLaVistaSiPuò Facebook page. Now in its second edition, the event is part of the project of the same name, dedicated to people with maculopathy and their caregivers, to shed light on the various issues related to these pathologies, from diagnosis to treatments and their management.

Among maculopathies – a note recalls – age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in industrialized countries globally. In Italy it is estimated that more than 500 thousand people are affected by it and around 50 thousand new cases are recorded every year. The treatment of maculopathies has significantly improved in recent years, with the introduction of anti-VEGF drugs (administered via intravitreal injections), which have proven effective in stabilizing or even improving visual acuity, as well as the quality of life of patients . But a fundamental element for the success of the therapy is the involvement of the patient himself in his own treatment path and in the knowledge of the tools necessary to deal with it.

“In the case of maculopathy – states Alessandra Capovani, psychologist and psychotherapist at the Visual Rehabilitation Center of the Chiossone Foundation in Genoa – in addition to addressing the impairment of vision, it is important to consider the psychological well-being of the patient. Progressive low vision, in fact, involves a heavy emotional distress; the feeling of losing control over one’s life, a lowering of the level of self-esteem, the loss of autonomy or in any case the need to depend on others, the accentuation of feelings of isolation and loneliness and a maladjustment that can induce depression. We must not overlook – he adds – the value of being close to people with maculopathy. It is important not to leave them alone, because empathic support, in addition to medical therapies, can make the difference. For this reason the role of the caregiver becomes fundamental as well as his psychological well-being”.

Among the topics raised by the public emerge: maintaining autonomy in daily life; difficulty asking for help; trust in your doctor and in medical progress, and therefore the importance of following the prescribed therapeutic path. “From these signals – observes Guendalina Graffigna, full professor of Consumer and Health Psychology, director of EngageMinds Hub – Consumer, Food & Health Engagement Research Center, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore – we understand how a person affected by maculopathy has a tendency to withdraw into themselves. In these cases the risk is that this isolation leads the patient to turn to means such as the Internet to get answers to their doubts”, exposing themselves to the risk of fake news. “It is necessary to give space – adds the teacher – to reliable news through captivating methods such as those of social media, to contribute, with the right information, to having greater awareness on the topic”.

Those who suffer from maculopathy “often experience, in their daily lives, loneliness and isolation – highlights Massimo Ligustro, president of the Macula Committee – The possibility of being able to compare, albeit virtually, with people who have the same problem and experts who can provide, in time real, an answer to one’s questions instills a feeling of greater security and self-confidence, and this facilitates the path towards greater autonomy and independence”.

Knowing that you have to undergo continuous treatment for your entire life “can frighten the patient – underlines Massimo Nicolò, head of the Medical Retina and Maculopathy Center of the Ophthalmology Clinic at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa – This aspect, combined with the lack of autonomy in going to visits can lead to a reduction in therapeutic compliance, with consequent worsening of the disease. This means that the patient must not be left alone. When starting a diagnostic and therapeutic process, the doctor must take charge for a time, so to speak, unlimited”.

Launched in March 2020, the #salvarelavistasipuò campaign has 5,737 people registered on the dedicated portal (salvarelavistasipuo.paginemediche.it/), while 54,986 are users of the Facebook page. Through the paginamediche.it platform, created to facilitate the doctor-patient relationship, the page https://salvarelavistasipuo.paginemediche.it was created, which offers multimedia content and interactive tools useful in the process of understanding the pathology and managing the therapeutic plan.

“Web solutions applied to communication in the healthcare sector – states Monica Zurria, Medical Lead Ophthalmology at Bayer – have significantly favored the dissemination of information and knowledge, improving patient awareness and facilitating the doctor-patient relationship. Progressive low vision involves heavy emotional discomfort for the patient. Bayer has always been attentive to the needs of patients; for this reason, in addition to proposing increasingly innovative and effective therapeutic solutions, it shows particular attention to aspects that revolve around the pathology and which are equally important for the well-being of the person, including psychological balance. This project – he concludes – is therefore part of a multidisciplinary field, aimed at creating a rehabilitation path for the patient”.