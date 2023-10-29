French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that a constitutional bill to insert the right to abortion into the Constitution of France will be submitted to the Council of State, the body that advises the French government on legal matters, next week. The objective is to safeguard this right from any political initiatives that could call it into question, similarly to what has happened in other European countries and in the United States: by inserting it into the Constitution, which to be modified requires a very broad parliamentary consensus or the approval of a referendum, the law will become “irreversible”, in Macron’s words. The president has promised it will happen by 2024.

Based on the work of parliamentarians and associations, the draft constitutional law will be sent to the Council of State this week and presented to the Council of Ministers by the end of the year. In 2024, women’s freedom to have an abortion will be irreversible. https://t.co/4uSoIJu310 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 29, 2023

The strengthening of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy has been discussed in France for more than a year. Last November the French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, approved by a large majority a constitutional bill which envisaged inserting the “right to voluntary termination of pregnancy” into the Constitution. Then in February the bill was approved by the Senate, replacing the word “right” with the expression “women’s freedom”.

But the same proponent of that bill, the deputy of La France Insoumise (LFI, left) Mathilde Panot, had invited the government to present its own bill with the same objective, because the constitutional reform proposals promoted by the government they do not necessarily have to go through a referendum like parliamentary ones to become effective. All the revisions to the Constitution introduced from 1958 (i.e. since the current Constitution has been in force) to today have come from the executive. To ratify one, a three-fifths majority of the two chambers of parliament together is needed.