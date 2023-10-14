France defends its booksellers. 3 euros to ship books. But it’s controversial

France will impose a minimum charge of 3 euros for the shipping of books purchased remotely. A measure designed to try to protect traditional bookshops to a certain extent from competition from Amazon and other online platforms such as Fnac. The Government decree sets this minimum of 3 euros recommended by the Regulatory Authority for Electronic, Postal and Print Communications (Arcep) for orders under 35 euros.

From this amount, the cost of these shipping costs will have to amount to at least one euro cent, which at first glance might seem paradoxical. The executive’s desire is to encourage readers to buy more in bookstores.

Until now, both Amazon and Fnac had not billed more than a cent for book shipments. However, l‘French Union of Bookshops (SLF), which brings together professionals, estimates that the new regulation is not up to par, taking into account that a shipment costs them on average 7.5 euros. For Amazon this decree will have the effect of increase prices which could reduce the demand for books.

Subscribe to the newsletter