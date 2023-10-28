Once again this year, one of the most important dates for the world of companies and leaders in Spain has arrived: Business Insider Spain, the economics and technology outlet of Axel Springer Spain, editor of Computer Hoy, has delivered its premios Top Insiders 2023.

These awards stand out for their growth, their innovative spirit and their capacity for transformation, and for being protagonists in their sector and serving as an example and inspiration to others.

They are people and companies that are also references in the values ​​of Better Capitalism (sustainability, inclusion, equality, diversity, commitment to people, positive impact on society), which drive Business Insider Spain and Axel Springer Spain.

“We have done the selection process being faithful to our style and our way of seeing the world.putting people ahead of numbers, promoting values ​​such as good leadership, entrepreneurship and professional development, care for the environment, diversity, respect and—of course—learning, because that is what life is, a constant learning,” said Manuel del Campo, CEO of Axel Springer Spain, editor of Business Insider Spain.

Los Top Insiders Awards have been sponsored by Hyundai and Havas Media Network.

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra, technology product of the year in the Top Insiders 2023 awards

Silvia Martín-Prat, PR manager of Apple in Spain, together with Ana Muñoz, editor-in-chief of Technology at Axel Springer Spain

In the category of best technological product in the Top Insiders 2023 awards, the audience’s favorite was the Mac Pro with Apple’s M2 Ultraone of the most powerful computers from the apple company and one of the most interesting renovations, since the previous model still used Intel chips.

The products that shared presence as the best technological product were Samsung SmartThings, the Korean multinational’s Internet of Things platform that centralizes all kinds of accessories in one place; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most important games of the year; Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a mobile phone with photographic equipment that has been one of the best of early 2023; and Honor Magic VS, the most interesting book-type folding in recent months.

Wallapop, best technological solution in the Top Insiders 2023 awards

Rubén Navarro, Vice President of Brand at Wallapop, together with Ana Muñoz, Chief Technology Editor at Axel Springer Spain

In the category of best technological solution of the Top Insiders Awards 2023, the audience’s favorite was Wallapopthe well-known buying and selling platform between users.

This award wants to highlight those disruptive projects that reach massive audiences. For this reason, among the rest of the Top Insiders in this category are such relevant companies on the international and national scene as of the moviethe Spanish streaming service; Freepikthe Malaga design resource platform; Uptodown, one of the most important multi-platform application stores on the internet; and Wikiloca social network and service where you can share geolocated outdoor routes with points of interest around the world.

Top Insiders 2023

Below you can see the rest of Top Insiders 2023 (audience favorite in bold):

CEO Insider

Leaders who inspire inside and outside their companies.

Hélène Valenzuela, CEO of Ouigo Spain Carlota Pi, co-founder and executive president of Holaluz Ángel Sáenz de Cenzano, CEO of LinkedIn Juana Roig, CEO of Mercadona Online

Company of the year

Large companies and SMEs that stand out for their growth.

Iberia AXA AstraZeneca Cepsa Indexa Capital

Startup of the year

New digital companies and leaders that reinvent the world.

Laagam Meltio TravelPerk Uelz Voicemod

Smart Business Innovation

Innovative companies that stand out for their ability to reinvent themselves.

Naturgy Aedas Home Noray Persan Sargadelos

Smart Business Transformation

Companies and projects that transform their sector and the world.

Neurofan Bound4Blue Dive Medical Marfeel Project Cheers

Mobility Insider

A new concept of mobility for a more sustainable society.

Goi Acciona Alsa Bilbao City Council Meep

Organization & Flexible Work

Innovative initiatives with positive impact on the talent of organizations.

BBVA GSK Direct Line Quibim Sngular

Better Capitalism

Firms that create value for employees, clients, shareholders and society as a whole.

L’Oreal Gravity Wave Ikos Tech Oscillum Recycling For All