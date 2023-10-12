Corsair sent us a sample of its new gaming mouse. Forget all the softness: the M75 Air weighs like a feather and offers only the essentials. Wireless.

You have probably read the review of the Scimitar Elite Wireless, a few days ago, and you will have been struck – perhaps even a little alienated – by its quantity of programmable buttons. But what if, instead, you were looking for the exact opposite?

The new M75 Air, with its 60 grams of weight, is undoubtedly the lightest wireless mouse that we have had the opportunity to try: it is truly a feather, but such lightness comes at a price that few are willing to bear, the almost total absence of advanced functions.

ONLY THE ESSENTIAL

The M75 Air arrives in a fully recyclable cardboard box, with no plastic parts in the packaging. An ecological choice that we feel we can support. Once the package has been opened, we are greeted by the mouse, wrapped in a sheet of tissue paper as if it were food, a fitted USB cable from type A to type C for charging the internal battery and the button-type USB transceiver with the proprietary Slipstream, as well as two paper guides on warranty and safety. The device has a perfectly symmetrical anatomical shape, but the only two side buttons are on the left side, which makes them accessible only to those who usually hold the mouse with the right hand. Unlike the Scimitar, which was a little more “squat”, the M75 Air recovers the “usual” length of 12 cm and, therefore, is more comfortable to hold with the entire palm of the hand.

The central wheel moves in micro-steps and there is no “free” mode, with a more fluid movement. There are no other buttons, not even a quick selector for profiles or DPI, nor circuits for lighting: in fact, it seems to be faced with a mouse from twenty years ago, only cordless and much, much lighter and precise.

On the bottom, we find three elements: the 26,000 DPI Marksman sensor (even if the default resolution is 1,200 dots per inch), the operating mode selection button and a housing for the button transceiver, where you can store it while charging or if we decide to use the device with a Bluetooth connection. The only physical communication with the user is reserved for a microscopic LED positioned in the center, whose sole function is to communicate when the device is turned on, the mode used and if by chance the need for recharging arises.

…ALL SUBSTANCE!

Being so Spartan isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There are several players – especially FPS ones – who complain about the excessive presence of buttons in gaming peripherals and would prefer a more basic but excellent quality approach. The M75 Air is specifically aimed at them, or rather, only them. Once the resolution has been configured with the iCUE software, and the function of the two side buttons has been decided, those are and those remain. If we decide to save them directly on the device, they are retained even if we move the device to another computer without the Corsair software. There is no way to choose between different hardware profiles, because there is only one on the device. There is also no way to scale between multiple different DPI levels: here too, just one and that’s it.

At most, we can set a secondary value in sniper mode and then program one of the two side buttons (or the wheel) to activate this mode. On the other hand, the keys are opto-mechanical and the polling speed, even without a cable using the button receiver, is 2000 Hz, double what we have always considered optimal. If we then want to use the mouse via Bluetooth, we can always do it and this is an option that we should never take for granted

The PTFE bearings, strategically positioned at the edges of the lower side, ensure maximum stability and smoothness on all surfaces, although clearly the best results are obtained with a good quality mat. The declared autonomy of 70 hours between one charge and the next is also notable, but this depends on the use made of the device: at the moment I cannot confirm it or not but, after a few days of use of the M75 Air, I have not still had to recharge it.

IS EVERYTHING PERFECT WITH M75 AIR? DEPENDS

As we have seen, the M75 Air is a decidedly particular mouse: spartan, essential, we would say calmly lacking in accessory functions, almost completely devoid of scenic appeal but deliberately focused on its mission: to offer the maximum possible lightness and precision to FPS lovers , who definitely don’t need an 18-button mouse to play. In fact, they would even be annoying. And from this point of view, nothing to say: mission accomplished, perfectly. The problem arises when we also introduce a new variable, the price. How much are you willing to pay for all this?

According to Corsair, the right figure is the 149 euro list price of this device whichfor charity, it is very preciseit is very comfortable and is extremely light, lighter than a feather, certainly lighter than any other wireless mouse. But once we exit the FPS or the e-sports session, and return to the desktop, what we are left with – literally – in our hands is still a mouse with five buttons (right, left, wheel, forward and back) and nothing plus, to which we can assign half the functions of all the other Corsair models, just one profile, just one resolution at a time

The feeling of having paid more for having had less, at least as far as the writer is concerned, is quite strong

The feeling of having paid more for having had less, at least as far as the writer is concerned, is quite strong. And all this despite the excellent intrinsic qualities, recognized and absolutely extraordinary features of this mouse. Nice, but to think about it a little and to take only in case of specific recreational or professional needs.

VOTE: 8