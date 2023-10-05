The BMW M5 Touring (G99) was spotted in Germany by our friendly friend Automotive Mike. Of course, he had his 4K camera ready to film the über-station!

We already mentioned it yesterday. In that case it mainly concerned the new station wagon variant of the BMW 5 Series, the Touring. Nice for electric car enthusiasts, because there will also be an i5 Touring.

But the thickest is of course the BMW M5 Touring (G99). It took a while, but the model is making a comeback. That is quite special, because BMW has tried it twice before and in both cases it did not work out well. Personally, we think it is due to the Alltagstauglichkeit of the power station from Munich. They were too purist.

People who buy a fast station wagon want a car that can do everything with ease. So with big turbo engines, automatic transmissions and four-wheel drive. Great for winter sports and such. The E34 and E61 were actually quite delicate driving machines.

M5 Touring (G99) na succes M3 Touring (G81)

But nowadays everything is different. The BMW M3 Touring is a success, and not entirely coincidentally, it also has a turbo engine, automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The current BMW M5 also had that, but the upcoming M5 will have that too.

We already knew it was coming, but now we have more images for you. Automotive Mike came across the car on the German Autobahn. It is clearly the M5 Touring of the G99 generation: very thick and equipped with four huge exhausts.

The upcoming M5 Touring will also be more environmentally friendly than ever. The V8 is assisted by an electric motor. Indeed, that is the same powertrain as the BMW XM. Despite the fact that it is a real M, we also know the S68 engine from the M60i models of the X5, X6 and X7 plus the BMW 760i. BMW no longer makes a distinction between a regular engine and an M engine with the V8. The system power will be 718 hp. The M5 Touring (G99) is scheduled for November 2024. The M5 sedan (G90) will be released first in July 2024.

Brief History BMW M5 Touring

BMW and ///M station wagons normally never turned out so well. The first was the BMW M5 Touring of the E34 generation. 891 of them were built from 1992 to 1995, of which 209 were ‘LCI’ models (1994-1995). These are nice and rare! Of those 209 ‘LCIs’, 20 are ‘Elekta’ models, especially for the Italian market. Officially it is not an LCI, but a further development with a six-speed gearbox, larger brakes, adaptive suspension and standard 18-inch wheels.

Pre-LCI

LCI

Elektra

They tried again in 2007. In itself that was not a crazy thought, because Audi sold large numbers of their fast station wagons, the RS4 and RS6. The BMW M5 Touring of the E61 generation is always an LCI. Under the hood is that great S86 5.0 V10 engine that uses more bearing shells than gasoline. 1,025 of the E61 M5 were built, of which 222 were for the British market.

And does the new M5 Touring (G99) sound anything like it? You can check this by watching the video below:

Video- en imagecredits: Automotive Mike via YouTube.

