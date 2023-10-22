Adrien Fourmaux, the return. The French driver, after a season spent at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 in the WRC2 but also in the British rally championship, will make his return at the wheel of a hybrid Rally1 car a year after the last time.

He will do so at the Rally Japan, the last round of the 2023 WRC, defending the colors of the M-Sport team which has fielded him throughout the season in other categories, becoming a starter for that weekend alongside Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja.

M-Sport’s decision was taken with a future perspective, but also a present one. Fourmaux takes the place of Pierre-Louis Loubet on the second Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, allowing the French compatriot to prepare and be at the start of next season with the new navigator, Benjamin Veillas, who will make his debut alongside Loubet at the Rally of ‘Central Europe.

With Ott Tanak’s farewell which will take place at the end of the Japan Rally to return to Hyundai Motorsport in 2024, Adrien Fourmaux, navigated by Alex Coria, will have the great opportunity to show off himself again and try to convince M-Sport to entrust him with the second Ford Puma Rally1 in 2024.

Loubet, according to what the team itself wrote, should be reconfirmed. But Tanak’s farewell opens up a scenario that seemed unthinkable until a few weeks ago. Fourmaux will have to take advantage of this, especially considering that he will race on asphalt, the surface that he loves most.

M-Sport granted this opportunity to Fourmaux for the excellent work done in the development of the Ford Fiesta Rally2, but also for the conquest of the British rally championship and for the results obtained in the WRC2 against the very strong Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

“After winning the 2023 British title and contributing to the development of the Ford Fiesta Rally2, we will reward Adrien Fourmaux with an entry into the Rally Japan in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally2,” M-Sport wrote on its pages on the main social networks.

“Adrien and Alex Coria should prove well-suited to the tarmac, narrow and technical roads that Rally Japan will offer and we look forward to seeing how they perform in a Rally1 car again.”

