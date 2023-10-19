A few days after splitting from Nicolas Gilsoul, Pierre-Louis Loubet has made official the name of the navigator who will have to dictate his notes starting from the Central European Rally.

From the penultimate round of the 2023 WRC, the French M-Sport Ford driver will have Benjamin Veillas at his side, who will take the place that was held by the Belgian, former co-driver for Thierry Neuville, until the Rally Chile.

Motorsport.com had already anticipated the news of Veillas’ arrival alongside Loubet the same evening in which the Frenchman announced his premature separation from Gilsoul. The official announcement arrived today, exactly one week before the start of the Central European Rally.

For Veillas it won’t be his debut in a hybrid Rally1 car. In 2022, in fact, the transalpine had navigated Sébastien Ogier for some rallies in the number 1 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

The two, after having come close to winning on several occasions (the missed opportunity at the Monte-Carlo Rally due to a puncture two stages from the end was sensational), up until the Spanish Rally, when in Catalonia they managed to break the spell and win together.

Winner Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The joy was short-lived for Veillas. A few days after the first success of his career in the WRC, he found himself left behind by Ogier, who preferred to start a new journey with a younger co-driver. We are talking about Vincent Landais, who, at the time, dictated the notes to Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Now Veillas and Loubet, or rather who was replaced by Ogier and Landais respectively, will race together to try to create the team that M-Sport thought it could have already at the beginning of the season. Loubet, despite a few exciting moments, was the author of a year dotted with mistakes, not least the terrible accident at the Chile Rally which advised him to dissolve the partnership with Gilsoul to rely on Veillas.

“The tests done with Veillas went well,” Loubet said of the pre-event test. “The weather was good, it was sunny. It was nice and the feeling was good.”

“For next week I don’t want to think too much about the result. With a new co-driver I just want to have a good race. It’s Benjamin’s first rally with me, so I’ll try to build confidence and have a normal rally.”

“If rain arrives during the race weekend and the asphalt gets wet, then the roads will become increasingly dirtier as the cars pass by. And this could make things complicated. We’ll see what the race has in store for us.”

