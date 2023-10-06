The Heirtage Wines of Giacomo Carlo Stratta and the Mazza Midana brothers are in liquidation

The adventure in the “doc” wine business did not last long Giacomo Carlo Stratta and the brothers Luigi and Pietro Mazza Midana, three well-known but secretive Turin financiers, partners together among other things of Pkp Investments 1939 (reference shareholder of Obsidian Capital sgr) and whose board of directors has recently been joined by Niccolò Camerana, from the family of the same name related to the Agnelli-Elkann, principal of Stellantis Ventures and recently advisor to the Dutch Giovanni Agnelli Bv.



Stratta and the Mazza Midana brothers had launched Heritage Wines in Turin in 2017, established in the well-known Morone notary firm, to market high quality wine and which, however, went into liquidation a few weeks ago and Stratta himself was appointed liquidator. The capital was divided 50% between Pkp Investments 1939 and 25% each between the two Mazza Midanas.

The liquidation came inevitable after four years of full activity (2018-2021) Heritage Wines sold bottles of wine worth just under 14 thousand euros, losing around 40 thousand euros. Furthermore, in 2021 the company had also collected public contributions provided by the Support Decree.

