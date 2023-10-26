Motorcycles have become an alternative option for people, since having this type of vehicle is easier on the pockets, since it does not require as much fuel as a car. Likewise, its maintenance is cheaper and simpler, as well as reducing time during transfers.

If you are looking to buy a motorcycle at the best price, this information is very useful for you. The department store, Coppel, has a great offer on a luxury motorcycle that you can’t miss, with a discount of 15,500 pesos.

The department store, put on offer the luxury motorcycle, Pulsar N 2023 is from the Bajaj brand, whose normal cost is 74 thousand 499 pesos, and with the discount applied, You can purchase it for only 59 thousand 499 pesos.

Features of the Pulsar N 2023 motorcycle

4-stroke engine, single-cylinder 4-valve, oil-cooled, electronic injection. Empty weight 162 kg Total length 1989 mm Total width 743 mm Full tank capacity: 14 L

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase this luxury motorcycle at an exceptional price.

