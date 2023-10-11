LVMH crash in Paris

The shares of the world’s leading luxury goods company, LVMH, fell by almost 7% on the Paris stock exchange, the day after the accounts fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations. The stock fell by 6.84% to 683.30 euros, dragging down the entire luxury goods sector (Herme’s -2.18%, Kering -2.21%) and the CAC 40 index (- 1.01%). With this decline, LVMH has returned to the levels of the beginning of the year.



The market reads it as a sign of normalization of luxury after the post-Covid boom. “After three roaring and extraordinary years, growth is converging towards numbers that are more in line with our historical average”, said CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony yesterday presenting results which are pushing several analysts to revise their expectations for the stock downwards .

