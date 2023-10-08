Up to this point, Qatar has not proved to be the easiest weekend for Ferrari, which emerged from qualifying with only one car in Q3 and a Sprint race in which the choice to use the soft tire did not prove particularly effective. Some more satisfaction instead arrived in the Sprint Shootout, even if the difficulties in the race did not help to materialize the result, in particular against a Mercedes who managed to bring home important points with the possibility of repeating them again today.

On Friday, Carlos Sainz suffered the most, having already exited at the end of Q2 due to a clear lack of grip which led him to have little confidence in the car. The Cavallino driver himself later revealed in interviews that he was not surprised by the elimination, suggesting that he had encountered several difficulties in making the rear work, partly due to the dirty track, partly due to the need to try to aim a front more precise given the needs of the route.

Compared to other tracks, in fact, the Lusail track has many corners in support which, although in sequence, are almost dry, which makes it very different from circuits like that of Zandvoort, where in certain sections a lot of time is spent traveling with the ‘front that suffers to close the curve. From this point of view, the fast sequence of the third sector recalls rapid corners such as the 130R at Suzuka or the Copse at Silverstone, sections where at the time the SF-23 had demonstrated good qualities, confirming that the problem is present on all types of fast corners, but rather in those areas where you are asked to work a lot with the steering wheel, putting the front end in crisis at that point.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc puts a patch on Friday with an aggressive approach

Comparing the telemetries of Leclerc’s fastest lap in Q3 with those of Lando Norris and George Russell on Friday evening, with much milder temperatures, it can be seen that in fact in the fast corners, such as 4, 5 and the fast sequence 12-13-15-15, the SF-23 did not disfigure itself, more or less keeping pace with its opponents. This is more noticeable from the previous attempt than from the last run, because precisely in those phases Leclerc suffered a technical problem which led him to involuntarily downshift a gear in turn 13, thus losing speed. However, even observing the references from the previous lap, precisely in that section the data is in line with those of McLaren and better than those recorded by Mercedes.

Above all, what stands out is the performance in the initial part of the first sector, the one in which the Red team’s drivers encountered the greatest difficulties since the first free practice session. Taking Verstappen as a comparison, the most competitive on Friday in that section, we note how Leclerc on all occasions cannot afford to force insertion on the front, having to take more rounded lines. It is now well known that the front is not the strong point of the Cavallino car and in Lusail it emerged more clearly in a certain type of corners. The fact that the tires in turn one were not ready in the final attempt is actually relative, firstly because certain problems had already been observed during FP1, when the track temperatures were significantly higher, partly because the Monegasque tried a different approach to compensate at other stages of the curve.

In fact, not being able to force himself on entry, the Red standard bearer constantly tried, as per his driving style, to anticipate returning to the accelerator in the middle of the corner, with the rear which consequently tended to slip, overheating the tires. Undoubtedly it is a different approach, but when the direct opponents are able to push harder at the entrance, while still managing to rotate the car in the center of the corner while maintaining a good speed, the advantages disappear. It is no coincidence that in both attempts the Monegasque arrived at the entrance to turn 4 already with a gap of over two tenths, which he then began to close in the double fast corner before the conclusion of the first sector.

Qatar GP Qualifying Comparison – Leclerc Norris

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

How the situation changed on Saturday

Thanks to the format, the Sprint Shootout was held in the late afternoon, when the track temperature was still quite high, with a difference of as much as 7°C between that recorded on Friday night and that of qualifying on Saturday. Added to this was a rather strong wind which contributed to destabilizing the cars even more. An important delta which can often have a significant impact on the balance of the cars, especially on a track like that of Qatar, which has long corners where the behavior of the single-seater can vary depending on the phase of the curve.

In Red Bull, for example, the drivers found some more difficulty in using the soft, especially Sergio Perez, while they found themselves more at ease with the medium. The high temperatures of the Sprint Shootout also negatively influenced the style of Leclerc himself, who was no longer able to be as aggressive on the accelerator as he had been on Friday evening, thus widening the gap in the first sector, which rose to a good three tenths. In some respects, the track conditions went more towards Sainz’s style, depriving Leclerc of the possibility of exploiting some characteristic elements of his driving: overall, in fact, the Spaniard was the author of a good qualifying which ended in fifth place.

The other problem is the gap accumulated in the fast corners, where McLaren was good, more than anyone, in containing the normal drop due to the higher temperatures and the change to the track. For example, if in turn 13 in qualifying Verstappen was able to reach 6 km/h more than the two MCL60s, in the Sprint Shootout the three-time world champion instead suffered a gap of 10 km/h, which it then also recurred in turn 14. Verstappen then suffered a drop of 20 km/h between the two days (in what had been one of his strong points on Friday), while the McLaren standard-bearers managed to contain it well below 10 km/h, completely reversing the situation and the strengths relating to the RB19.

Comparison Sprint Shootout Qatar GP – Leclerc Plates

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The same happened for Ferrari. From a competitive SF-23 with cooler temperatures we went to a car with more difficulty in managing the tires, to which was added the fact that the new configuration of Turn 12 and Turn 13 led the drivers to a slightly different approach in terms of flying angle. Precisely in that stretch the Cavallino suffered a deficit of 14 km/h, when on the contrary on Friday the references were essentially in line (in a clean lap).

In the sprint the soft proved to be the wrong tyre

During the sprint the choice to focus on the soft did not prove to be the most correct one, suffering from graining right from the early stages. Undoubtedly, although signs had already been seen during the first free practices, Ferrari probably on the one hand wanted to save an extra average for the race and, above all, on the other, they did not expect such an evident and significant drop during the short race, as instead other teams had predicted that they didn’t even consider the idea of ​​starting on the softer compound.

This is not graining due to the low temperatures of the track, but rather to the conformation of the track and the delta between the surface part of the tire and the internal part. Qatar is a particularly harsh circuit on the tyres, with many high-energy corners which immediately impose high stress on the surface part of the tyre, the outermost one, while the innermost one has not yet finished its warm-up process. If the stress is excessive, the risk is precisely that of having to deal with the phenomenon of graining.

Mechanics on the starting grid of the Sprint with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

From this point of view, generally the medium tends to respond better to the scenarios in which that phenomenon can occur, proving to be the best option not so much in the first laps, when the grip offered by the soft is still superior, but over the long distance. Over the course of the season, the SF-23 has shown on several occasions that it suffers markedly from this phenomenon, especially with the front covers, which detracts from the car’s driveability and the driver’s confidence.

What saved the situation were above all the various Safety Cars, which contributed to slowing down the pace, an aspect which instead put those who had started with the average in more difficulty. With a slow pace behind the safety car, those with the yellow band compound had greater difficulty in bringing it back up to temperature, so much so that it was seen that both George Russell and the two Ferraris were able to attack their opponents on the first restarts , when the soft still guaranteed good grip. However, the longer we went, the more graining emerged, putting into crisis all those who had the softest compound, so much so that both Lewis Hamilton, who started outside the top ten, and Alex Albon, who instead started from seventeenth position, they were able to move up the rankings to get back into the points with their average.

Read also: