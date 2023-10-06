It was like surfing on sand. The first and only free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix was very important in preparing the cars for this evening’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. A very important round, but the dirt on the asphalt due to poor use and the new asphalt put several teams in crisis.

These Free Practice 1s on the Lusail track had an infinitesimal influence on the race pace: the track was too dirty to understand anything. Furthermore, the teams took advantage of the Hard tires especially in the first part of the session, when the track was dirtiest. Almost everyone noticed a lot of graining on the left front tyre, the most stressed.

In the second half hour all the drivers tried Medium and Soft, with the best times mostly achieved in the last attempt available before the checkered flag.

Max Verstappen set the best time of the session in 1’27″428 using a set of Soft tyres. The Dutchman’s final time is no deception: for most of the session the RB19s struggled quite a bit to find an adequate balance for the track conditions.In the end, however, with the less dirty line, he still obtained the reference of the session.

Behind the future three-time world champion the Ferraris took great satisfaction, with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc in second and third position. A good session for the Reds, comfortable with hard compounds due to the feeling given by those compounds, but even more so on the medium ones – in particular Leclerc, although Sainz then proved to be quicker with the Softs. In the final lap the Madrilenian did better than the Monegasque due to several small mistakes by Leclerc. The gap to Verstappen, however, does not appear to be too great. At least for now.

Splendid fourth position for Fernando Alonso, fourth 491 thousandths of a second behind Verstappen but achieved with Medium compounds. A leap from Aston Martin that Fernando had been waiting for for some time after his team’s vertical descent in terms of performance. Lance Stroll not doing well, 14th and almost 8 tenths behind his teammate.

Sergio Perez was almost 6 tenths behind Verstappen, who was also followed by 11 thousandths of a second by Yuki Tsunoda in sixth and unleashed on the Soft tires at the end of the session. Haas can also smile at least in part thanks to Nico Hulkenberg’s seventh time. The German took the liberty of keeping behind both the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – eighth and 13th respectively – and both the McLarens, with Oscar Piastri ninth and Lando Norris tenth.

The MCL60s, in the final part of the session, showed interesting things especially with medium compounds, as did the Ferrari. Once the Softs were fitted, however, the situation changed because they didn’t seem to be able to replicate the good things done with the Medium, which in Lusail, let’s remember, is equivalent to the C2.

Williams in great form although they found themselves just outside the Top 10 with both cars. After having received the trust of James Vowles, Logan Sargeant set the 11th time, with 40 thousandths of an advantage over teammate Alexander Albon. This weekend the American will have to give concrete answers especially on consistency, avoiding trivial mistakes after a very difficult period in this sense.

Having said that about the positions of Hamilton and Stroll, in 15th and 16th position are the Alpine A523s of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. A very difficult round for the Enstone cars, more than 1.3 seconds away from Verstappen’s best time and never appearing at the top of the rankings. The same goes for Alfa Romeo, which continues to bring updates but today’s results speak of 17th and 18th times for Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou respectively.

The ranking is closed by rookie Liam Lawson with the second AlphaTauri AT04 and Kevin Magnussen. If the Haas Dane showed potential to stay close to Hulkenberg, finishing last almost by chance, Lawson would have needed more time to better understand the track and asphalt conditions. For him, barring radical changes in the situation, a more complex weekend promises than the last few in which he has often shone.