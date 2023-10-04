Review of the third part of Lupine, the Netflix series starring the charismatic Omar Sy and which returns strongly to the streaming platform’s schedule. Premieres on October 5.

The third season of Lupine will be released on October 5 on Netflix with seven new episodes that are around 45 minutes long. We are facing the long-awaited return of the character Asanne Diopplayed by the always friendly and extremely charismatic Omar Sy (Jurassic World: Dominion) that once again faces the challenge of playing cat and mouse with the audience.

The series, created by George Kay, It dazzled with its first season and lowered the bar somewhat in the second, less convincing and solid in its development. With the third she returns to the rails and manages to tune in again with the audience, who will find many surprises and good cliffhangers at the end of each episode. The somewhat broader development, going from five to seven episodes, helps.

The costumes of our protagonist are also more elaborate and the staging, very well helped by a soundtrack that gives cadence to the images, shines alongside the spectacular background of emblematic places in Paris such as the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The second season left us in suspense with the disappearance of Diop. At the beginning of the third season of Lupinhis wife Claire and his son Raoul have not heard from him for months and the press speculates about his whereabouts, harassing the family to extract information.

For their part, police officers Sofia Belkacem and Youssef Guedira continue trying to look for clues. Everything will take a big turn when Assane makes public his next theft: a unique jewel that he plans to make disappear from a place with incredible security. And not content with this, he even announces the day and time in which the theft of the piece will take place.

His ultimate intention is to shift the media focus away from his people, but someone very twisted is following in his footsteps to harm him and derail his plans. And this time not even his best friend will be able to help him… As usual, the series takes us back in time to, through flashbacks, learn significant details from Diop’s past that define his present.

I am everyone, but I am nobody

On this occasion more is better. The two additional episodes of the series expand the plot arc that serves as the backbone of this new batch of episodes, developing the relationships between the characters more deeply and making this new Diop adventure not only more credible but also more entertaining and addictive.

Lupin It is not only a light entertainment, but it is also a love letter written with true devotion for the unconditional fans of the great Arsène Lupinthe “gentleman thief” created by Maurice Leblancsomething that is reflected in a thousand and one details in the series that range from direct mentions to the reading of passages from the novels to props and rereadings of their adventures.

In other words, the tricks that Diop uses and updates are often drawn from the methods of manipulation, evasion and cunning of the literary character, something that will dazzle die-hard fans.

Not everything is perfect but, if the clumsy flashbacks of season 2 were something that hindered us a lot from following the plot, in these new episodes they seem to be much better intertwined with what is happening in the present. So this improvement translates into the fact that it is easier to empathize with the characters, understand them and accompany them.

Big surprise, yes, in the end, which not only leaves us on the verge of a more than likely renewal for a quarter, but we directly need it! Lupin It is probably one of the European Netflix series with the best projection thanks to its production values ​​and its courage. Very enjoyable.

VALUATION:

The third season of Lupine is quite in tune and finds a balance between the adventures of Assane Diop, the tributes to the Lupine novels and the rhythm of the police plot. It will steal your attention, without a doubt.

THE BEST:

Omar Sy and the chemistry he has with the rest of the cast members. The intriguing ending and the rhythm that they have given to this season.

WORST:

The villain, although brutal in his methods, does not shine for long, he could have given more play.