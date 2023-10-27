Each solar eclipse has an associated lunar eclipse, and this weekend the one associated with the one that could be seen from the Americas on the 14th will arrive. Of course, what we will see from Spain and the rest of Europe this Saturday, October 28, will be an eclipse partial Moon.

Where. The eclipse can be seen from all of Eurasia and Africa, from Spain to Siberia. It can also be seen from Greenland and a good part of Oceania and a small strip in the Americas.

It can also be seen in its penumbral phase from the east and northeast of South America, in countries such as Uruguay, Paraguay and the Guianas, a good part of Venezuela, and some areas of Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia.

When. The eclipse will begin in its penumbral phase at 20:01 CEST, peninsular time (18:01 UTC), at which time the Moon will be appearing above the horizon to the east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands (and before it appears in the Canary Islands.

The partial eclipse itself will begin at 21:35 CEST (19:35 UTC), just as the Moon rises over the horizon over the Canary Islands. The peak of the eclipse will arrive at 22:14 CEST (20:14 UTC). At this moment the penumbra will cover the entire satellite and the umbra will reach its maximum.

This umbra will gradually recede until it disappears at 22:52 CEST (20:52 UTC). The penumbral eclipse will last until after midnight, until 00:26 on October 29 (22:25 on 28 UTC). From there we can enjoy the full Moon for the rest of the night.

How to see it. Seeing a lunar eclipse is as simple as locating our satellite in the sky. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses do not require protection for our eyes, so we can see them with the naked eye.

Umbra and penumbra. The penumbra is a weak shadow, while we can see the umbra as full shadow. In the case of eclipses, penumbra occurs when an object partially obscures the light source, thereby obscuring it only to a certain degree.

The relationship between umbra and penumbra in a lunar eclipse is analogous in some way to the total or partial form in a solar eclipse. If we were on the Moon in the penumbra zone of this eclipse, we would see a partial solar eclipse, while if we were in the umbra what we would see would be a total eclipse.

The next eclipses. This Saturday will be the last eclipse of 2023. The next eclipse will also be lunar and will occur at the end of March 2024. In 2024 we will also be able to see a total solar eclipse…if we are in North America. The April 2024 solar eclipse will be partially visible from Galicia and the Canary Islands, as well as from part of Portugal, Ireland and part of the United Kingdom.

2024 will have another eclipse, annular, at the beginning of October, also accompanied the previous month by a partial eclipse of the Moon. The first will be visible from Patagonia and other areas of South America and the Pacific.

To see a full solar eclipse from Spain we will have to wait until 2026, when a solar eclipse crosses the Iberian Peninsula from northwest to east. The south of the peninsula will have to wait until 2027 to be at the epicenter of one of these events, while the Canary Islands and other areas of the center of the peninsula will have their annular eclipse in 2028.

In Xataka | Lunatic spell: eclipses cause animals to behave strangely

Image | George Desipris