Suara.com – Luna Maya is increasingly open about her romantic relationship with Maxime Bouttier. Apart from that, the two of them are no longer shy about being intimate in public.

Most recently, Maxime Bouttier said that Luna Maya had been in the same friendship or circle with him for a long time.

Maxime Bouttier said this in a video uploaded to Luna Maya’s Tiktok account.

At first Maxime Bouttier said he first filmed with Luna Maya 10 years ago.

Also Read: Sad to See TikTokers Begging for Gifts, Luna Maya Firmly Rejects Saweran on Live: No Need to Give Me Gifts

“I shot with her for the first time like a ten years a go, I know her,” said Maxime Bouttier, quoted by Suara.com from Luna Maya’s Tiktok account, Monday (9/10/2023).

“But it turns out we are in the same circle. From Bali, there are lots of circles,” he said again.

Hearing this, Luna Maya confirmed that she and Maxime Bouttier were in the same circle.

However, Ariel Noah’s ex-lover then explained that the circle in question was that Maxime Bouttier was friends with the younger brother of his school friend.

“But he was playing with my friend but his younger brother. So I just found out. This is my best friend at the same school as me, you know, his little brother means really far away, 10 years, he plays with me at home,” said Luna Maya.

Also read: Unlike Maxime Bouttier, Luna Maya actually smiles when discussing their relationship

Luna Maya’s upload was immediately flooded with various comments from netizens praying for the two of them to go to the wedding soon. There are also netizens who are curious about Luna Maya’s love story when she was close to Maxime Bouttier.

“Forever until the maxixemoon stage, amen,” said @nas**** account.

“I’m curious to know how the story started when Maximoon was able to get close until it happened,” said the account @tik**.

“Many are curious about Maxlun’s story,” said the account @may***.