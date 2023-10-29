Big Rom reassures Mourinho and the Giallorossi: after the summer troubles, the match against Inter energises him. And his dream would be to score the winning goal for the Giallorossi

Massimo Cecchini

October 29 – Rome

Not all betrayals are the same. There are lovers who hide inside the wardrobe and hope that the storm will pass, others who face it head on, claiming their feelings. The feeling is that Romelu Lukaku – a hero, not exactly in spite of himself, of that profane representation that is football – is positioned a bit halfway between the two alternatives. While avoiding new demanding sentimental declarations (seeing how the last time ended), tonight the Belgian striker will raise his face towards the Milan sky as if to say: “I’m not afraid”. The same message, basically, that in recent days he has repeated to his teammates and to José Mourinho himself, a little ironic and a little worried, because if Big Roma were to go off the rails due to excessive nervousness it would be a problem for everyone.

Amazement, seduction and money

—

But it is a known story that fickle feelings and mocked marriages can also arouse some sympathy. After all, who could blame Francesca da Rimini as told by Alighieri, or Anna Karenina as told by Tolstoy? Even Flaubert’s naive Madame Bovary arouses tenderness in her own way. Of course, in football you almost always change for a salary, therefore the ferries between two fiercely rival sides – from Meazza (Inter and Milan) to Cordova (Rome and Lazio) – generally also combine love (or lack of love) with the companionship . This time, however, there seems to be something different. Some sociologist might bring up the fans’ desire to have flags back in a football world that is now refractory to this type of reasoning, but perhaps it is better to fly lower and limit oneself only to the burning sensation dictated by the surprise. On the other hand, on 13 June – just three days after the defeat in the Champions League final against Manchester City, which saw him as a negative protagonist – Lukaku declared loyalty: “Inter are still hungry. We will fight again to write history” . Understand: Romelu was speaking on behalf of the Nerazzurri club. After all, why be surprised? After all, he had appointed himself the king of Milan, so that the future seemed full only of Leopardi’s “magnificent and progressive fortunes”, obviously declined only in an Inter key, so much so that on 7 July he asked Chelsea to postpone the return to London to define the affair. Then on July 14th, the white smoke. The Nerazzurri closed the agreement with the London club, but from that moment on the Belgian refused to speak on the phone because he was attracted by a new passion: Juve. How it will end is known to everyone. Maybe this season Lukaku won’t play in the Champions League, but the love that the Roma fans have shown him – and which he has repaid with 8 goals in 10 games – is worth it.

the revenge

—

Let’s not hide it: Big Rom was not at all happy with everything that was written in the last two months about his fickleness. It’s no coincidence that, since the national team’s retreat, he said hissingly: “If I told you how things really went, you’d be shocked. One day you’ll understand why I wasn’t present with my mind in the Champions League final.” We wait patiently, but also a little disenchanted, because if it’s always promises of starting positions or more money on the contract, we are always at the bottom of the motivations for such a farewell. In any case, those who think that players don’t have to justify themselves for anything as professionals or, in some cases, companies, are probably right. Who knows, maybe it would have even poisoned the derbies to see Totti at Lazio, Nesta at Roma, Maldini at Inter and Zanetti at Milan. Perhaps it would have made the fans even a little more aware of the fact that suffering for a team is fine, but perhaps not for a game that is starting.

jokes and mantras

—

Therefore, to the friendly jokes of his teammates about what awaits him at San Siro today, Lukaku responds with the same mantra: “I’m ready and I’m not afraid”. He doesn’t even need to make himself regretful, because deep down that much resentment also means this. What he would like, however, is to score the winning goal, close his eyes, bring the cut of his hand to his forehead and his finger towards the tip of his nose, invoking that silence which in any case will not be there. A perfect script, a script already written, even if the naive would say that this way the “bad guys” would win. Possible. But by the way, where are the “good” players in today’s football?

October 29 – 11.19am

