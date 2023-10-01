Devastating impact from Romelu. In Serie A he has already scored three goals and wants to lead Mourinho’s men to fourth place

The impact of Lukaku it was devastating on Rome. Big Rom scored this evening against Frosinone and scored his third Serie A goal in his first 5 appearances. In the history of the Giallorossi, writes Opta, alone Batistuta (6) and El Shaarawy (4) did best among the players who made their debut with the Capital team since the three-point era (94/95). Mou relies on the former Inter player to chase fourth place. Lukaku has also already scored a goal in the Europa League against Sheriff.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

October 1st – 10.01pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED