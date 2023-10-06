The Roma player in his first year in Italy with Inter was the protagonist of a much discussed episode

Emanuele Zotti

6 October – Rome

Four years later, still faced with the curve that had brought to mind the specter of racist insults. Who knows if, before taking the field in Cagliari for the match between Roma and Ranieri’s men, Romelu Lukaku will be reminded of that episode of 1 September 2019 when the Belgian had condemned the “boos” of the Cagliari curve – triggered by a penalty kick in favor of Inter – considered highly racist. On that occasion Big Rom had chosen to publicly denounce the incident: “Many players have been victims of racist abuse in the last month. It happened to me yesterday – explained the then Nerazzurri center forward -. Football is a game that must make everyone happy and we cannot accept any form of discrimination that could make it feel ashamed. I hope that all Federations around the world will react harshly against all cases of discrimination. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook must work better as well as football clubs because every day you see at least one racist comment under the post of a black person – Lukaku’s message continued -. We’ve been saying it for years but no one has yet

reactions

—

The complaint from Lukaku, who had just arrived in the Italian championship at the time, was accepted first and foremost by Cagliari who published a long statement on their website where the club committed to identifying those responsible. A reaction considered “natural” by many. But not from the Inter curve. In fact, in a message published on the web, the core of the Nerazzurri fans had distanced themselves from Lukaku’s indignation, “explaining” to the Belgian how there was no racist intent in the whistles of the Sardinian rivals: “Hi Romelu, we are writing to you on behalf of the Curva Nord, yes the guys who welcomed you as soon as you arrived in Milan. We are very sorry that you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racism. You have to understand that Italy is not like many other European countries where racism is a REAL problem. We understand that this is what it may have seemed to you but this is not the case. In Italy we use certain “ways” only to “help the team” and try to make the opponents nervous not out of racism but to make them make mistakes. We are a multi-ethnic fan base and have always welcomed players from all over although we too have used certain methods against opposing players in the past and probably will in the future. We are not racist in the same way that Cagliari fans are not. (..) Please see this attitude of Italian fans as a form of respect for the fact that they fear the goals you could score against them, not because they hate you or are racist.”

no disqualification

—

The interpretation of the Inter ultras had inevitably caused public opinion to discuss. Despite this, it was the sports judge who put the tombstone on the matter who – with his interpretation – embraced the “thesis” of the Nerazzurri curve, so much so as to push him not to apply any sanctions against Cagliari and their fans: “From ‘Curva Nord’ sector, usually occupied by the home fans, there were chants, shouts and whistles towards the opposing athlete Lukaku who was preparing to take the penalty shot and in this circumstance from the area on the left looking at the goal some verses were perceived by individual spectators which however were not understood by the service personnel, nor indeed by the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, as discriminatory due to the whistles and shouts mentioned above; considered, in any case, that the conditions, in terms of size and real perception, prescribed by the art. cannot be integrated. 28 paragraph 4 Cgs for the punishability by way of objective liability of the conduct in question”, the judge “decides not to apply sanctions against Cagliari”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

and now?

—

In the meantime, Lukaku has become increasingly familiar with the Italian fans. Perhaps he has stopped giving weight to some demonstrations that continue to recur inside our stadiums. Or maybe not. What is certain is the fact that the boos received in Cagliari had shaken him a lot during and after the match, so much so that it pushed him to express his position almost 24 hours after the final whistle. The hope is that it is just a memory. On the other hand, if Roma were awarded a penalty on Sunday, Dybala would appear on the spot and not Lukaku. Will it be enough to avoid another “misunderstanding”?

October 6 – 2.41pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED