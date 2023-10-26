Professor Antonello Maruotti, a Roma fan, cited data from a specialized site on the transfer of the Belgian striker in the summer during the inauguration of the academic year at Lumsa

That football is a shared passion and that, in some way, it can unite every socio-cultural context is not a surprise. There was proof again today, given that the transfer of Romelu Lukaku also became part of the educational debate, albeit for a statistical question. In fact, at the inauguration of the 84th academic year 2023-24 of Lumsa University, held in Rome, the Belgian striker was even mentioned. During the speech “The dark side of data: the infodemic”, Professor Antonello Maruotti, professor of statistics at Lumsa University, a well-known Roma fan, involving the rector Professor Francesco Bonini, an Inter fan, cited data from a well-known site market, demonstrating how statistics are sometimes used incorrectly. “In any statistics or probability course, it is immediately taught that the sum of the probabilities is equal to 1 (or 100%, if considered in percentage terms). However, this does not appear from the table of a specialized site regarding the rumors about the possible transfer of Lukaku from Chelsea to another team. Let’s see how last August 26th, the “probability” for the Belgian attacker of joining Roma was 78%, while that of going to Juventus was 38%, already well above the percentage limit which, as we have remembered, must be one hundred . And we haven’t even added the percentages reported for the other teams.

mistake

—

Obviously, there is a mistake or, at least, a misuse of the word probability. The way the numbers are reported, we are tempted to imagine that Lukaku’s legs and head would end up at Roma, his arms at Juventus, and so on. Unfortunately, the absence of statistical knowledge leads to making these gross errors.” Comprehensive explanation. Which, while awaiting Sunday’s match between Inter and Roma, will certainly have made both Professor Maruotti and Rector Bonini agree. Then at San Siro – in addition to serving as an example – it will be Lukaku’s turn to try to make his “lesson” heard.