Mo-The route to San Siro. Red moon for Garcia. Werewolf moon for Rafa. And that yellow ball that looks just like a moon…

Yesterday full moon, tonight Lu-The route, one half in Roma, the other in Inter. It was significant and almost inevitable that it was a full moon that introduced the return of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to the same field that once formed a single satellite: the Lu-La. The Belgian returns to San Siro with shocking truths that he will tell him one day. Lautaro awaits him with the certainty, shared by the Nerazzurri world, that he was betrayed during the summer, when Romelu promised to return, while he was making out with the Lady.