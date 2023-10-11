The Belgian and Roma striker: “Everyone would be in shock if I told the truth about the summer. I will speak in due time. Criticism? I’m like LeBron”

Emanuele Zotti

11 October – Rome

Romelu Lukaku breaks the silence. Or rather, he does it halfway. Since the withdrawal of the Belgian national team, the Roma center forward has decided to remove – at least partially – more than a pebble from his shoes, returning to the transfer market events – from Inter to Juve – which saw him as a protagonist during last summer: “Most of the people in the room know me. You know I don’t like to skirt around a topic. I will speak in due time, I will wait for the right moment. But if I actually said how last summer went, everyone would be shocked.”

come lebron

—

Lukaku continued: “The first few days after Istanbul I felt a bit uncomfortable, but my mind was off from what had happened in the days before. I’ll talk about that later.” Big Rom endured in silence: “I’m like LeBron James, he’s been playing for many years and had to endure a lot of things. But every summer he works hard and proves everyone wrong. I also respond on the pitch. Many things have been said about me, but I am focused on Rome and Belgium. I worked hard all summer, as you can see I’m in good shape and I want to continue like this. Even the Roma coaching staff was impressed by my form upon my arrival. It’s the field that speaks.”

king

—

– Lukaku then spoke about the choice to move to the capital, revealing a new background. In fact, what facilitated his arrival in Trigoria seems to have been the intercession of Radja Nainggolan, Romelu’s former national teammate who experienced the best moment of his career with Roma: “I must also thank Radja Nainggolan – explains Lukaku – he was he is the one who gave my contact to Roma.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

al hilal

—

Lukaku also spoke about the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia: “I was honored by this interest from Al Hilal, but after the conversations I wasn’t entirely convinced. They are the biggest club in the Middle East and the championship there will become one of the biggest great in the world, but I didn’t want to leave Europe yet”

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 3:58 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED