The influencer Luisito Comunica has caused controversy on social networks, after stating that in Mexico “they kidnap a lot.”

Through TikTok, the famous program “La Resistencia” shared a video where Luisito can be seen being interviewed on said Spanish program; However, everything detonated when he was asked about his earnings.

“You should know that I come from a country that kidnaps a lot, it is the order of the day,” expressed the youtuber, to the laughter of presenter David Broncano and the public.

In addition to this, the businessman answered how much money he has in the bank, ensuring that he does not usually have much. “I don’t usually have much in the bank, because I invest a lot, invest here, invest there; a lot (money) goes in salary here, salary there, but I do try to keep an amount in my account of about 80 thousand euros (one million 537 thousand 116 pesos).

After the YouTuber’s words, social network users criticized the young man from Puebla for speaking badly about the country.

“Belinda was born in Spain and became a Mexican national… she always defends Mexico when she goes to the country she goes to… that’s the difference between these two”, “God, how did she give that face to Mexico when it’s not like that everywhere?” “Promoting tourism to Mexico”, “It was a pleasure to meet you Yaritzo, you got involved with Mexico”, are some reactions from Internet users.

As of this Wednesday, the video has 5.2 million views and more than 339 thousand likes.

Themes

Luisito Communicates Social Networks Disappearances in Mexico YouTube

