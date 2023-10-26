Silvia Abril and Carmina Barrios have been the guests in an unforgettable El Hormiguero program. Their surreal anecdotes, their sense of humor and the way they have fun and entertain others have been key to having a magical night.

To put the finishing touch to the evening, Luis Piedrahita tried to surprise the actresses with his incredible illusionism. In fact, as he has assured, the trick that he has done to them is one of his favorites, invented by Tamariz himself.

In front of everyone, with the cameras recording in close-up, the magician has managed to teleport a letter signed by Carmina on countless occasions. “What a phenomenon!” Exclaimed the Andalusian guest, somewhat incredulous at what she had just witnessed. This is what this great moment has been like!