In the 90’s, Luis Miguel bought a residence in Acapulco, located in the Diamond Zone, where he enjoyed exclusive moments with friends and loves. Due to the popularity of the property, the celebrity’s followers expressed concern about his condition after the hurricane. “Otis” on October 25which hit the Pacific Coast.

This powerful hurricane of category 5 caused great devastation in some of the well-known hotels in the vicinity of the beach, as well as in the adjacent areas where other celebrities such as Sylvia Pasquel, the unforgettable Talina Fernández, Érika Zaba from OV7, Érika Buenfil and others had their residences, which are now reduced to rubble. Among the images that were leaked, the former property of “El Sol” could be identified, which witnessed one of the most notable moments of his career.

The mansion that once served as the celebrity’s seaside retreat, equipped with a pool, tennis court, gym, wine cellar, bar and other amenities, unfortunately suffered significant property damage from Hurricane “Otis,” as as shown in a video shared by user @arturooriak.

Although the hurricane interrupted communications, including internet and telephone, the Internet user managed to record from the heights of the property, known as “Tarzan’s House” due to its palapa style roofs. This occurred a few days after the disaster.

“From here you can see that there were no palm trees left and that entire area was devastated. Without a doubt, they are very sad and desolate images. From here our support goes to all the wonderful people of Acapulco, Guerrero,” said the content creator in the clip.

The meteorological phenomenon remained as a tropical storm until the afternoon of October 24. Then, within hours, it rapidly intensified and became a major hurricane. At 06:25 universal time (12:25 am in Acapulco) on Wednesday, approached the tourist resort with sustained winds of 270 kilometers (165 miles) per hour, reported the NASA.

Who owns Luis Miguel’s ex-mansion?

Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarroin his book about the interpreter of “La Bikina”they mention that in the 2000Luis Miguel stopped visiting Acapulco frequently and began to spend more time in Los Angeles and Miami.

In 2009abandoned the mansion and four years later put it up for sale, with the expectation of receiving 15 million dollars for her. However, she sold herself for 8.8 million dollars due to an alleged error by his manager, Bill Brockhaus, who denied this version.

The house was then acquired by a real estate company owned by the father of Jaime Camil, with whom Mickey had previously done business for another property in Acapulco. Currently, it is unknown who owns the mansion and the reasons why it had not been inhabited before the catastrophe.

