After a show program in Spain confirmed the news that Luis Miguel will be present at Michelle Salas’ wedding, It was revealed that he will only attend the ceremony in Italian Tuscany this Saturday.

Although the party began yesterday, Friday, journalist Beatriz Cortázar, who is part of the panelists of the program “And now Sónsoles,” stated that Luis Miguel will only be present this Saturday, the day on which the wedding ceremony would take place. and the most important.

For Sunday, October 15, a “brunch” has been prepared in which it was asked “that women go gauzy, with gauze, pastel colors… Everything much more subtle and very elegant.”

In the program it was stated that The wedding will be sold to the magazine “Vogue” where Michelle began her career in modeling: “Interestingly, one of the directors of this magazine is also already in Madrid where the photos of the bride and groom will be taken.”

A national magazine confirmed that Luis Miguel had purchased expensive gifts for the couple at Buccellati, one of the most exclusive jewelry stores in New York.

Michelle Salas She will be dazzled when she receives the wedding gifts that her father has purchased for her. According to the same source, the singer of unforgettable hits like “I miss you” decided to give her eldest daughter Michelle some beautiful white gold earrings; for Danilo, exclusive cufflinks.

